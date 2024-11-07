Appointment of Sonny Pirrotta as National Sales Manager of nu-air

WINDSOR, ON, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - nu-air is proud to announce the appointment of Sonny Pirrotta as National Sales Manager. He has more than 20 years of experience in the HVAC sector. Sonny previously worked as the National Sales Manager for a multinational electronics company as part of their Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) group for the last 8 years. He consistently helped his team achieve double digit growth year over year.

In Sonny's 20 years in the HVAC industry, he has experience as a Contractor, Distributor and a Manufacturer. Sonny has a passion and drive to help inform, offer and educate Wholesalers, Builders, Developers, Designers and contractors on better building practices and methods to improve IAQ and Energy efficiency in new and existing homes/buildings.

Sonny will help nu-air expand relationships on several of our most important accounts as well he will drive business development on the residential and commercial side of our business.

"Sonny brings over 20 years of experience in the HVAC industry, during which he has held key roles. His expertise enables him to identify and develop new opportunities in both residential and commercial markets. Passionate about improving indoor air quality and energy efficiency, he is well-regarded within the industry for his focus on finding better practices and solutions to optimize building performance. With his versatile experience and strategic vision, Sonny will play a key role in expanding nu-air's relationships and driving business development to fuel the company's growth." – Philippe Hanna, CEO of nu-air.

About nu-air

nu-air was founded in 1992 by Earl Caldwell. The company is based in Windsor, Nova Scotia, and maintains strong and valued relationships with contractors, wholesalers, builders, developers and homeowners.

nu-air website : https://nu-airventilation.com/

SOURCE nu-air

For further information: Jeremy Ghio, TACT, Phone : 438-407-3029, Email : [email protected]