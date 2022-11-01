MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The President and CEO of the Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE), Tiffany Callender, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Birch as Chief Operating Officer. With over two decades in the banking sector, Mr. Birch is uniquely placed to oversee FACE's operations and strategic planning.

"FACE is dedicated to providing Canadian black entrepreneurs with financial services and resources that consider their unique reality and apply the highest standards. Ken's extensive banking experience and in-depth knowledge of FACE's operations make him the ideal person for the position of Chief Operating Officer. I am delighted to have him on our executive team and eager to work with him to provide black entrepreneurs with the support they need to succeed financially." – Tiffany Callender, President & CEO of FACE.

With a career spanning over twenty-four years in the Banking industry, Mr. Birch possesses a storehouse of knowledge and expertise in supporting individuals and businesses. He held progressively senior roles throughout his career. Before joining FACE, he held the position of Area Vice President, Business Banking at the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), responsible for the Eastern Caribbean markets.

"Businesses are the heartbeat of any economy and act as a gateway to build cash flow, grow generational wealth, support families, give back in various ways and contribute meaningfully to any country's GDP and socio-economic well-being. Marry these with the unwavering passion and drive of entrepreneurs who just need an opportunity to access support, financial or otherwise, and this is why we are energized, and I commit to play my part in the Mission and Vision of FACE." – Ken Birch, COO of FACE.

About FACE

The Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE) is a coalition of Black-led organizations dedicated to stimulating economic growth and creating generational wealth for Canadians of African descent. FACE is responsible for the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund, which provides Black business owners across Canada access to loans, capital investments, and business resources.

The founding organizations included Africa Centre, Black Business Initiative, Black Business and Professional Association, Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association Inc, and Groupe 3737.

FACE is anchored in the commitment of its founding organization which synthesizes over 100 years of experience diligently serving Black Canadians with respect, integrity, and purpose.

SOURCE The Federation of African Canadian Economics

For further information: Antoine Dionne-Charest, 514-583-3382, [email protected]