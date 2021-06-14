Appointment of Claude Pinard as President and Executive Director of Centraide of Greater Montreal

A graduate of Université de Montréal in Political Science, he has vast experience working with both public and private organizations. He has participated in the creation of various initiatives to improve the quality of life of seniors, people with disabilities, and people from diverse backgrounds. During the last eight years, Mr. Pinard was Executive Director of the Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation, a close Centraide partner involved in initiatives such as the Collective Impact Project (PIC).

In addition to his rich career path, Mr. Pinard is a collaborative and decisive leader who demonstrates empathy and tremendous drive. He has a willingness to improve the lives of people in his community that will help Centraide maintain its momentum while providing a fresh perspective.

"Mr. Pinard has solid experience in both the private and public sectors. His extensive involvement in the philanthropic and community sectors, as well as his strategic and innovative leadership, made him the best candidate to continue implementing our strategic vision and growing our activities. I would also like to thank Lili-Anna Pereša, President and Executive Director from 2013 to 2020, for her contribution and great achievements," said Robert Dumas, Chair of the Board of Directors of Centraide of Greater Montreal.

"It is a privilege to join Centraide and to contribute to its mission to help the most vulnerable and fight poverty and social exclusion in Greater Montreal. I also look forward to continuing my collaboration with the community agencies that provide essential services to vulnerable populations severely affected by the health crisis. While Centraide has always believed in the importance of the community sector, the pandemic has made all of society collectively aware of this importance as well. Centraide has supported agencies in the field for almost 50 years and will continue to support them beyond the crisis and for generations to come," added Claude Pinard.

The Executive Committee of Centraide of Greater Montreal would like to recognize the work of Bertrand Castonguay, Vice-President - Operations, who assumed the role of Interim President and Executive Director with great leadership, as well as everyone who took part in the selection process for the thoroughness and professionalism they demonstrated in fulfilling this mandate.

About Centraide of Greater Montreal

Centraide of Greater Montreal is active in Laval, in Montreal and on the South Shore. It provides regular annual support to a network of 350 agencies and community projects. In Quebec, Centraide is present in 18 regions and receives support from businesses; private, public and parapublic institutions; and large union organizations. The funds raised are invested locally to break the cycle of poverty and social exclusion. For more information: www.centraide-mtl.org/en/.

