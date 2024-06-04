MONTRÉAL, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Palais des congrès de Montréal announces the appointment of Christian L'Heureux to its Board of Directors. The Executive Council of Québec made the appointment on May 29, for a four-year term.

An Innovation Leader

Mr. L'Heureux holds a Master's and a Bachelor's degree from the Université du Québec à Montréal. He is widely known for his creativity and accomplishments in media arts, and has received two Québec awards in recognition of his work. His vision for the Palais des congrès de Montréal centres on innovation and modernizing the Centre's infrastructure, in order to better serve Montréal's community.

Mr. L'Heureux brings to the Board of Directors in-depth expertise in creation and technology, backed up by solid operational skills in audiovisual production and innovation management. He has been working for Moment Factory over the last eight years, first as producer and then as Executive Director – Formats, piloting development of new business lines for multimedia projects with truly global reach.

Reappointment of Two Members of the Board of Directors

In addition to the appointment of Mr. L'Heureux, the Executive Council has also recognized the contribution of two Board members, by renewing their mandates for four-year terms.

Annie Tremblay , President of ESSENCE conseil stratégique, will continue to serve to Palais des congrès de Montréal, having served as a member of the Board since November 2015 and as Chair of the Audit Committee.

, President of ESSENCE conseil stratégique, will continue to serve to Palais des congrès de Montréal, having served as a member of the Board since and as Chair of the Audit Committee. Hubert Bolduc , President of Investissement Québec International, has continuously shared his expertise with the Board of Directors since his appointment in April 2020 .

Quotes

"On behalf of the team at the Palais des congrès, it is a pleasure to welcome Christian L'Heureux onto our Board of Directors. His expertise and innovative vision will be invaluable assets in the attainment of our strategic objectives and the implementation of the much-needed event-driven transformation which we will undertake in fulfilment of our mission." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"I am delighted to welcome Christian L'Heureux onto our Board of Directors. His innovative spirit and his experience as a leader in the creation multimedia art projects, his experience with clients and the management of technical and creative teams, are major assets for the Palais des congrès de Montréal. I am also delighted that the mandates of Annie Tremblay and Hubert Bolduc have been renewed, given that their expertise and involvement contribute hugely to the Board of Directors of the Palais." – Josée Noiseux, Board Chair of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"It is a great honour for me to join the Board of Directors of the Palais des congrès. I am committed to Montréal and all it has to offer. Joining the Board of one of our city's leading institutions is an exciting challenge! – Christian L'Heureux, Executive Director – Formats at Moment Factory and member of the Board of Directors of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

Promoting and hosting major events since 1983, the Palais des congrès de Montréal is a centre for creative solutions and a showcase for Montréal's know-how and conviviality. The Palais generates significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, while encouraging innovation and acting as a vector of progress for the metropolis and Québec. The Palais is resolutely committed to sustainable development, and is multiplying concrete and innovative initiatives to make sustainability a key element of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the city hosting the highest number of international events in the Americas for the sixth consecutive year. congresmtl.com

SOURCE Palais des congrès de Montréal

For further information: Marie-Claude Lizée, Director, Marketing and communications, Palais des congrès de Montréal, 514 871-5849, [email protected]