Appointment notice - The Board of Directors of Breakfast Club of Canada appoints new Chair: Renee Merrifield Wasylyk

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Breakfast Club of Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of the first-ever female to chair its Board of Directors – Kelowna-based entrepreneur, Renee Merrifield Wasylyk.

"I'm delighted to accept this appointment at Breakfast Club of Canada, a worthy organization that helps so many Canadian families." said Merrifield. "I am excited to help the Club grow its reach and feed more Canadian children towards their full potential."

Renée Merriefield Wazylyk, founder and CEO of Troika Management Corp., is appointed new chairman of Breakfast Club of Canada (CNW Group/Breakfast Club of Canada)

Merrifield comes with an impressive wealth of experience, management and leadership skills. She is the founder and CEO of Troika Management Corp., a development corporation with commercial and residential projects and construction companies operating in four provinces.

Renee, also a mother of three, is closely involved in the communities in which she works. She has sat on several boards, including First West Credit Union, Interior Health Authority and Junior Achievement of BC.

Breakfast Club of Canada has counted on Wasylyk's loyal support and counsel for more than 10 years. She joined the Board of Directors in 2011, helping guide the expansion of the Club into Western Canada, and has received numerous prestigious awards over the years, including being named one of the Women's Executive Network's Top 100 Most Powerful Canadian Women in 2017 and 2018.

"Renee's unwavering determination is remarkable and will be key to advancing the Club's mission of ensuring no Canadian child goes to school hungry." Said Stephane Bertrand, Chair of the Governance, Audit & Ethics Committee of the Board "Her dynamic personality and business acumen have made her a huge asset to our Board of Directors."

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Breakfast Club of Canada is a charitable organization that provides funding, equipment, training and support to school breakfast programs across the country. The Club is dedicated to ensuring every child starts their day with a nutritious morning meal, in a safe and secure environment. Founded in Quebec in 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada is present in 1,809 schools from coast to coast feeding over 243,500 children every school morning. To learn more visit breakfastclubcanada.org or find us on social media.

SOURCE Breakfast Club of Canada

For further information: Justine Plourde, Club des petits déjeuners • Breakfast Club of Canada, T. • 1 888 442-1217 # 3369, Justine.Plourde@clubdejeuner.org

Related Links

http://www.breakfastclubcanada.org/

