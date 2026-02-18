MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, announces the appointment of Sylvain Gazaille as Senior Director, Defence Market.

With more than 30 years of experience within Canada's defence environment, combined with an academic background in engineering, Mr. Gazaille brings to CIMA+ a deep and practical understanding of defence priorities, operational constraints and delivery realities.

Sylvain Gazaille (CNW Group/CIMA+)

CIMA+ has worked for more than 20 years on projects related to national defence and their infrastructure, and the arrival of Sylvain Gazaille as a leader in the defence market is a new step for the organization. "With increased federal investment and a renewed national commitment to defence readiness, Canada's defence market is experiencing unprecedented growth and transformation. This shift underscores the need for experienced leadership and integrated expertise to support complex, mission-critical programs across the country," said Denis Thivierge, President and CEO of CIMA+.

"Sylvain's profound understanding of defence environments, proven leadership and ability to unite technical and operational perspectives will be instrumental for CIMA+," added Karen Freund, Regional Executive Vice President, Ontario.

"Joining CIMA+ is an exciting step for me, as the firm's strong culture of collaboration, excellence and entrepreneurship truly resonates with my own approach," said Sylvain Gazaille, "As someone who values action and delivery, I see this role as a meaningful challenge and an opportunity to work with committed teams to support Canadian defence organizations carry out their impactful projects."

This appointment is effective since January 19, 2026.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,600 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca.

SOURCE CIMA+

Source: Andréanne St-Pierre, Senior Director--Marketing and Communications, [email protected], Telephone: 514-348-0891; For more information: [email protected]