MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, announces the appointment of Jennifer Noble as Senior Director, Earth & Environment for Ontario.

With more than 20 years of experience in the Earth & Environment and engineering sectors, Mrs Noble brings extensive leadership expertise across Ontario. Throughout her career, she has successfully driven strategic growth initiatives and led large multidisciplinary teams.

Jennifer Noble (CNW Group/CIMA+)

In her new role as the regional leader for the Earth & Environment in Ontario, she will lead the continued strategic growth of this sector, driving impactful, sustainable projects that reflect the firm's mission and commitment to sustainable development.

"Jennifer brings a rare combination of strong market knowledge, deep technical expertise, and authentic leadership. Her proven track record in Ontario, spanning environmental services, geotechnical engineering, geoscience, and planning, makes her a strategic addition to our expanding Earth & Environment team" said Mathieu Bélanger, Vice President, Earth & Environment at CIMA+. "She has a proven ability to mobilize multidisciplinary teams and create value on complex mandates. Her leadership will help to support CIMA+ providing integrated solutions that anticipate and respond to our clients' evolving needs."

"I am truly excited to join CIMA+ at such a pivotal time for the Earth & Environment sector," added Jennifer Noble. "The growth CIMA+ has achieved in recent years is a testament to the strength, expertise, and dedication of its people. I'm inspired by the exceptional teams across the organization who have built a strong foundation of technical excellence, trusted client relationships, and a culture rooted in collaboration and innovation. I look forward to working closely with our teams across Ontario to build on that momentum and to leverage our collective expertise to deliver impactful, sustainable solutions for our clients and the communities we serve."

This appointment is effective since January 26, 2026.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,600 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca.

SOURCE CIMA+

Source: Andréanne St-Pierre, Senior Director--Marketing and Communications, [email protected], Telephone: 514-348-0891; For more information: [email protected]