MONTRÉAL, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately owned engineering consulting firms, announces the appointment of Richard Bourque as Senior Director, Strategy and Delivery, Artificial Intelligence.

Richard Bourque (CNW Group/CIMA+)

Since joining CIMA+ in 2022, Mr. Bourque has demonstrated his ability to deliver large-scale strategic projects, highlighting his aptitude for steering complex transformations, effectively mobilizing teams and ensuring rigorous project execution in multidisciplinary environments. Before joining CIMA+, Richard Bourque worked at Element AI, one of Québec's leading artificial intelligence companies, where he was involved in integrating artificial intelligence solutions and managing implementation challenges in various organizational contexts.

CIMA+ has been integrating artificial intelligence and advanced automation technologies into its processes for several years; therefore, this appointment is a natural evolution in the firm's digital strategy.

"Artificial intelligence represents major opportunities for CIMA+," said Eric Martin, Senior Vice President, Information Technology at CIMA+, "Richard's expertise and experience make him the ideal person to lead this next strategic step, while keeping people at the heart of our digital strategy's evolution. By focusing on the gradual and structured integration of artificial intelligence, particularly in the optimization of engineering data management, CIMA+ is reaffirming its commitment to responsible innovation and to offering its clients increasingly effective and sustainable solutions."

"This new challenge represents an exciting and rewarding opportunity for me. Artificial intelligence must be made available to our teams and our clients," emphasizes Richard Bourque, "Our approach aims to continue implementing tangible, responsible solutions that are tailored to the real-world challenges faced by consulting engineering professionals."

This appointment was effective March 2, 2026.

