MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Groupe Touchette Inc. ("Groupe Touchette") is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Tony Mougios as Vice President, Strategic Affairs and Growth.

For Nicolas Touchette, Co-owner and Chief Executive Officer: Tony Mougios was the ideal candidate to support Groupe Touchette's strategic thinking and growth plan. "Tony Mougios is a key figure in the North American tire industry and a sought-after speaker on the global stage, both for his deep knowledge of the industry and its products, and for his strategic vision," he said.

With a career spanning more than 30 years with Michelin, Mr. Mougios has had the opportunity to travel the world, immerse himself in Michelin's innovative culture and make his mark as Director for Michelin Canada.

"We are honoured that such a strong leader has been willing to pursue his career within the Groupe Touchette family," said Frédéric Bouthillier, Co-owner and Chief Operating Officer. The quality of his leadership and his reputation are widely recognized within the Canadian tire industry as well as internationally.

As part of his mandate, Mr. Mougios will support Groupe Touchette's growth objectives in addition to developing and supporting the company's sustainable development strategies and environmental, social and governance (ESG) best practices.

The entire Groupe Touchette team welcomes him and wishes him much success in his new responsibilities.

About Groupe Touchette Inc.

Founded by André Touchette in 1979, Groupe Touchette Inc., one of the largest Canadian-owned tire distributors, has been recognized for over 40 years for its expertise and superior level of service to manufacturers, car dealers and independent customers. Today, led by Nicolas Touchette and Frédéric Bouthillier, the company headquartered in Montreal specializes in value-added tire distribution services. Groupe Touchette has close to 1,600 employees and is present across Canada with more than 50 distribution centres. Through its TireLink and DT Tire Banners, Groupe Touchette is servicing car manufacturers, car dealerships and independent tire retailers. The company also serves Canadian consumers under the retail banners Tirecraft, Integra Tire, Signature Tire, Tireland/Ici Pneu, Tire Partners/Pneu Solutions, Pneu Select, MécaniPneu, Pneus Chartrand Mécanique, Pneus Express Mécanique and Touchette Motorsport.

