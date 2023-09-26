MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Marie Hélène Cloutier, Chair of Propulsion Québec's Board of Directors, is proud to announce the appointment of Michelle LLambías Meunier as the cluster's new CEO. This strategic appointment marks a new stage in the electric and smart transportation (EST) cluster's evolution as a catalyst for innovation and sustainable development in Quebec's transportation sector.

"I am honoured to be taking over as CEO of Propulsion Québec. It is in our cluster's DNA to rally the electric and smart transportation ecosystem around a shared vision and initiatives—a distinctive asset for Quebec. The EST strategic sector and its solutions are emerging and evolving at a rapidly. We must keep working to put the winning conditions in place to achieve our goals of decarbonizing transportation, optimizing our energy, and helping build Quebec's economy. I am committed to representing the voice of our members with stakeholders and help grow the industry," said Michelle LLambías Meunier, Propulsion Québec's new CEO.

Michelle LLambías Meunier has played a key role in the growth and sustainability of several organizations during her career. She can also bring to bear the expertise in electric and smart transportation she has gained during her months as Vice-President, Operations within the cluster. Before that, she served as Vice-President, Public Affairs and Government Relations at consulting firm SYRUS Reputation where she helped clients align their business strategies with those of stakeholders. Michelle also spent eight years at The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, where she has held various positions, such as Vice-President of Public and Corporate Affairs. Her strategic vision and passion for economic development will be essential assets for Propulsion Québec, which plays a key role in the transition to more sustainable transportation solutions.

"Propulsion Québec can trust and rely on the expertise of Michelle, who joined the cluster in February 2023. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and the Propulsion Québec team, I thank Sarah Houde for her dedication and the energy she has invested, since Day one in 2017, to make electric and smart transportation in Quebec what it is today," said Marie Hélène Cloutier, Executive Director - Customer Engagement, Partners and Mobility Innovation at Exo, and Chair of Propulsion Québec's Board of Directors.

Quebec's smart and electric transportation cluster rallies the entire sector around joint projects aimed at positioning Quebec as a leader in developing and implementing land transportation systems that promote smart and electric transportation. Created in 2017, Propulsion Québec has over 180 members from a variety of sectors and deploys its resources across seven distinct working groups to develop and support innovative projects. The cluster receives financial support from the Government of Québec, the Government of Canada, Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), Quebec City, Desjardins, Fasken, Hydro-Québec, Québecor, and CDPQ.

