Apply now to work on election day, June 2

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - With just over a week to go until election day, Elections Ontario is calling on Ontarians to apply to work as election officials on June 2. All jobs are paid positions and will include paid training.

Ontarians can apply until May 31 at jobs.elections.on.ca. Positions will require the use of either paper-based or technology tools.

To work as an election official, you must be:

at least 18 years of age;

a Canadian citizen;

legally entitled to work in Canada ; and

; and a resident of Ontario .

Those at least 16 years of age with a social insurance number can work as an Information Assistant. Those 16 years of age, a Canadian citizen, resident in Ontario and legally entitled to work in Canada can apply to work as a Tabulator Deputy Returning Officer.

Elections Ontario poll officials who work in long-term care facilities must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as per Government of Ontario requirements.

Quote

"With a week to go until polling day, Elections Ontario still requires Ontarians to apply to work on June 2nd. There is no doubt that with COVID-19 still present in our communities, flooding in the north and the devastating storm of this past weekend, people have been focused on other things. We're asking all those who can give us a day, to please apply for an election official role. Working at a polling location on election day is an important chance to help your community exercise their democratic right."

- Greg Essensa, Chief Electoral Officer of Ontario

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

Aussi disponible en français

SOURCE Elections Ontario

For further information: Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152