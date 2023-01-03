LONDON, ON, Jan. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Applications for the 2022 Mindset awards for mental health reporting are open from today until January 27. The awards recognize excellence in reporting during the past year in two categories: mental health in the workplace, and the mental health of young people. Rules and online application forms are available on the Mindset website.

Applications for the equivalent En-Tête awards for reporting in French will open on February 21. The entry periods are being staggered this year because presentation of the English awards will be earlier than usual, in April, while the French presentations will occur a little later, the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma has announced.

Applications for Mindset and En-Tête awards can be made by individual journalists as well as by Canadian media organizations. First prizes in each of the four competitions are set at $1,000 in cash and framed certificates. There is no entry fee.

Mindset and En-Tête are Canada's leading guides to mental health reporting, written on a journalist-to-journalist basis. The guides are supported financially by the Mental Health Commission of Canada, but editorial control rests with the Forum.

The Mindset Award for Reporting on the Mental Health of Young people, together with its French counterpart, is sponsored by the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The Mindset award for Workplace Mental Health reporting, together with its French counterpart, is sponsored by Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, compliments of Canada Life. WSMH serves as a source for journalists covering mental health issues in the workplace.

Sponsors play no part in assessing finalists or winners, the latter being chosen by topic-and-language specific juries independent of the Forum, the Mental Health Commission the award sponsor and any Canadian media organization. Jurors are generally experienced journalists, journalism instructors or mental health experts in an appropriate field.

The Mindset awards will be presented to winners at the national conference of the Canadian Association of Journalists in Vancouver, April 14-16, 2023. The En-Tête awards will be presented at a special event in Montreal at a date to be confirmed in June. Further information will become available on the En-Tête website.

The Forum is an educational charity concerned with the physical and emotional well-being of journalists, their audiences and those on whom they report. Aspects of its work other than these awards are supported by The Globe and Mail, CBC News and Sociéte Radio-Canada.

The Forum is a member of ACOS, an international association of organisations promoting A Culture Of Safety in journalism worldwide.

