Applications now open for the 2024 Mindset Awards for outstanding Canadian reporting on mental health.

LONDON, ON, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Applications are now open for the annual Mindset Awards for outstanding mental health journalism published or broadcast in Canada in 2024.

The independently-judged awards are offered by The Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma and sponsored exclusively by The Canadian Mental Health Association.

There are parallel English and French awards for excellence in two areas of mental health reporting: mental health in the workplace, and the mental health of young people.

Rules and application forms for the Mindset Awards, for work in English, can now be accessed on the Mindset website until February 24. Entries for the En-Tête Awards for work in French are now closed.

Jonathan Morris, CEO of the CMHA's B.C. Division, said: "We are big fans of the Mindset and En-Tete guides. Journalists have an important role to play in changing public perceptions of mental illness for the better, and these awards showcase some of the best work in the field."

Forum President Cliff Lonsdale said: "We are delighted that CMHA is now supporting these awards in both languages and categories. We are also working to add new awards in future, including, for example, ones for reporting at the intersection of mental health and addictions, climate change and reconciliation."

The English awards will be presented and discussed in depth at a lunch event during the annual conference of the Canadian Association of Journalists in Calgary on May 30, conducted by the freelance journalist Christina Frangou, herself a former Mindset Award winner.

There is no application fee for any of the awards. Finalists are selected by the Forum. Winners are then chosen by independent juries. Major prizes are worth $1,000 each.

Applications, subject to the rules, may be made by media organizations or by individual journalists. Details of last year's winners, together with audio podcasts of the discussion of the winning work, are also available through the link above.

The Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma is a charitable organization dedicated to the physical and emotional well-being of journalists, their audiences and those on whom they report. The Mental Health Commission of Canada has provided support for the publication of the En-Tête and Mindset guides, for which the Forum retains sole editorial responsibility. Certain activities of the Forum, other than these awards, are also supported by CBC News, The Globe and Mail, and Myriad Canada, as well as individual donors. We thank CNW for its support in distributing this press release.

For more information, please visit www.mindset-mediaguide.ca or contact Jane Hawkes, Executive Producer, Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma, at (519) 852-4946, [email protected].