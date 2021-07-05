The Montreal-based company continues to expand, resulting in the creation and maintenance of 10 jobs.

The Greater Montréal region counts several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas helping to create a strong local economic fabric. Some businesses have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Today, as we plan the economic recovery, they need our support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada has committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, Anthony Housefather, Member of Parliament for Mount Royal and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour, today announced $150,000 in financial support to Elkimia Inc., on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED. Elkimia Inc. is a nature-inspired company that develops and markets innovative products used in sun protection, cosmetics and textile products. It just recently succeeded in developing a chemical process that facilitates the scaling up and industrialization of these products for different industrial applications.

This repayable contribution allowed the company to begin producing more effective active ingredients to provide UV protection, with access to new manufacturing installations within the NRC facilities, and to acquire new production equipment.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, as well as a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"By investing in Elkimia's process improvements, the Government of Canada is following through on its commitments and helping businesses to expand, innovate and export their products so they can create quality jobs and thereby ensure a prosperous Canadian economy."

Anthony Housefather, Member of Parliament for Mount Royal and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour

"We are helping businesses equip themselves with what they need to remain competitive, prosper and create good jobs. Thanks to Government of Canada financial assistance, Elkimia has been able to continue to innovate in a cutting-edge field and strengthen its position in the industry and on the markets, which is also helping to stimulate the regional economy. This support will thus benefit the entire Greater Montréal region and enable the Canadian economy to come back even stronger."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"We greatly appreciate the financial support received from CED for equipment purchases. This equipment has allowed us to overcome a number of major technological and economic obstacles for scaling up and industrializing our chemical process. Thank you to the whole CED team."

Elie A. Khalil, President and CEO, Elkimia Inc.

Quick facts

Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

A successful economic recovery will depend, among other things, on the vaccination of as many Canadians as possible. To learn more: Vaccines for COVID-19.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

