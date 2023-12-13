Subaru Crosstrek wins Best Retained Value in SUV: Main Sub-Compact category for third year in a row

Subaru BRZ places second Sports Car: Mainstream category

Subaru places third in Overall Brand: Truck/SUV category

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is thrilled to announce that the Subaru Crosstrek has won back-to-back-to-back in its category of SUV: Main Sub-Compact for the Canadian Black Book Best Retained Value Awards. This demonstrates the long-term value of Subaru vehicles, a factor important to the decision-making process of purchasing a vehicle.

Additionally, the BRZ placed second in its category of Sports Car: Mainstream and the Subaru brand placed third in the Overall Brand: Truck/SUV category.

The Canadian Black Book Best Retained Value Awards acknowledge vehicles that retain the highest percentage of their original MSRP after four years. This is extremely valuable information for consumers, given that depreciation is the single largest expense of vehicle ownership. For November 2023, the awards program analyzed model year 2020 cars, trucks, and SUVs in 15 vehicle categories.

"Receiving this Retained Value Award acknowledges our vehicles enduring worth," said SCI Chariman, President, and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "By offering capability, performance, and long-term value, Subaru models continue to standout amongst their competitors."

About Canadian Black Book

Canadian Black Book has been providing vehicle values to the Canadian automotive industry for more than 60 years. Through the company's growth, it has evolved into a leading provider of vehicle valuations, residual value forecasts, and VIN decoding services. As 'The Authority' for vehicle values, the Canadian Black Book values are utilized by both dealers and manufacturers, as well as leasing, finance, insurance, and wholesalers. By utilizing the Canadian Black Book Enhance Vehicle Matching (EVM) solution, the industry will be able to better decode 17-digit VINs down to the specific trim package of the vehicle, thereby allowing for a more precise valuation of the vehicle.

About Subaru Canada , Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

