Annual report tabled in Parliament - Public Prosecution Service of Canada

OTTAWA, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Kathleen Roussel, Director of Public Prosecutions, announced the tabling in Parliament of the Public Prosecution Service of Canada Annual Report 2018-2019 . The report covers the period from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC)'s prosecutors, as well as administrative and support staff, work with members of the justice community across Canada to prosecute federal offences and provide legal advice and assistance to law enforcement, including police and investigative agencies. This Annual Report features context and highlights on this wide scope of work and gives Canadians an opportunity to follow our progress.

"Due to the nature of our work, much of what our prosecutors and other staff do is out of the public eye. The Annual Report gives Canadians a chance to understand the PPSC's work and learn more about us," said Ms. Roussel.

The PPSC is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction and provides prosecution-related advice to investigative and law enforcement agencies. As of March 31, 2019, the organization had 1,060 employees, and also retained the services of more than 400 agents from private-sector law firms.

The report is now available on the PPSC website: https://ppsc.gc.ca/eng/pub/ar-ra/2018_2019/index.html

