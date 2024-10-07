ANNUAL REPORT 2023-2024 TABLED IN PARLIAMENT

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, George Dolhai, Public Prosecution Service of Canada's new Director of Public Prosecutions, announced the tabling in Parliament of the Public Prosecution Service of Canada Annual Report 2023-2024.

The report covers the period from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. Kathleen Roussel was Director of Public Prosecutions at this time.

This Annual Report highlights the wide scope of work performed over the last year. The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) continued to ensure the independent, fair, effective, and timely prosecution of federal offences, while refining its policies in order to reduce over-representation of certain populations in the criminal justice system, particularly First Nations, Métis, Inuit, and Black Canadians. This policy refinement included several updates to the PPSC Deskbook, which is the main instrument that serves to guide the exercise of prosecutorial discretion.

In respect to its people, the PPSC launched its first National Accessibility Plan and created an Accessibility Support Centre for employees. The goal is to make our workplace accessible by design, but also facilitate and simplify accommodation for employees and managers alike.

"As this is my last annual report, I want to thank the people of the PPSC for a phenomenal 7 years. We have worked hard, obtained results for Canadians, and enjoyed each other's camaraderie in the process. I wish PPSC employees all the best as they continue to work towards improving the organization and addressing emerging issues in criminal law," stated Kathleen Roussel, former Director of Public Prosecutions.

The full report is available on the PPSC website.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to law enforcement agencies across Canada.

(Version française disponible)

SOURCE Public Prosecution Service Canada

INFORMATION : Media Relations, 613-954-7803, [email protected], www.ppsc-sppc.gc.ca