OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Kathleen Roussel, Director of Public Prosecutions, announced the tabling in Parliament of the Public Prosecution Service of Canada Annual Report 2019-2020 . The report covers the period from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC)'s prosecutors, as well as administrative and support staff, work with members of the justice community across Canada to prosecute federal offences and provide legal advice and assistance to law enforcement, including police and investigative agencies. This Annual Report features context and highlights on this wide scope of work and gives Canadians an opportunity to follow our progress, particularly on the many high-profile cases that were concluded this year.

This year the report was prepared under unique circumstances as the world dealt with the impact of COVID-19. Staff showed a tremendous amount of resiliency and commitment as they found novel ways of communicating with one another to deliver on the PPSC's mandate.

"As you read our annual report, I hope you will clearly see that dedication to public safety and to the protection of the public, which underlies not only our front line operations but also the central services that support them," said Ms. Roussel.

New to the report this year are an outline of the criminal justice process from the role of investigative agencies to sentencing and appeals; a map of PPSC offices, highlighting work done across the country; and a section recognizing and congratulating prosecutors who have become judges and employees who have won awards.

The PPSC is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction and provides prosecution-related advice to investigative and law enforcement agencies across Canada. As of March 31, 2020, the organization had 1,122 employees, and also retained the services of more than 365 agents from private-sector law firms.

