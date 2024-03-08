OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Women in Communications and Technology (WCT) has announced the recipients of their prestigious annual Leadership Excellence Awards, which recognize people and organizations committed to equity and diversity in Canada's digital economy.

By announcing the award winners on International Women's Day, WCT hopes to Inspire Inclusion, by showcasing the commitment of those making an impact on gender equity in the digital economy. WCT's 2024 Leadership Excellence Award winners stem from diverse backgrounds, advance equity and inclusion through their professional practices and mobilize technology to promote gender equality.

The 2024 Leadership Excellence Awards recipients by category are:

Company of the Year:

Cogeco

Woman of the Year:

Saadia Muzaffar, Founder and President, TechGirls Canada

Allyship Champion:

Sumeet Khanna, Chief Operating Officer/Chief of Staff, Global Partner Solutions, Americas, Microsoft Canada

Entrepreneur:

Laurabel Mba, Founder, Race 2 Dinner NL

Mentor(s):

Michelle Franks-Fortin, Technical Advisor, Shared Services Canada

Sasha Rana, Director, Customer Centricity, Interac

Rising Star:

Shantay Parson, Digital Project Manager, Corus

Trailblazer(s):

Sharon Hinds, Manager, ALL IN, Rogers Sports and Media

Angeline Pleunis, VP, DEI & Sustainability, PointClickCare Technologies Inc.

For over 30 years, WCT has been a leader in advocating for gender equity in the workplace. "We have over three decades of impact, and we're not stopping now," said Rebecca Bailey, WCT's CEO. "We advance businesses by advancing women in those businesses. Whether it's through our career acceleration programs, our virtual learning & development community or our mentorship program, each touch point with WCT promises impact."

The awards will be presented at WCT's Annual Awards Gala on April 29th, at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, ON. "Our annual gala provides an opportunity to bring together some of Canada's leading executives, government officials and thought leaders to celebrate the phenomenal accomplishments of true changemakers in the gender equity space," said Lesley Parrott, WCT's Senior Director.

About Women in Communications and Technology

Women in Communications and Technology is the only Canadian coast-to-coast non-profit organization that inspires and supports women to achieve their highest career potential in Canada's digital economy. WCT's programs and chapters focus on professional development, mentorship, advocacy and research. For over 30 years, WCT has worked to close the gender gap, promote female leadership and advance diversity across a range of communications and technological industries.

