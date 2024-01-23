Announcing the 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub Funding: Applications from academic and research institutions are now being accepted to establish a national 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs and business research network.

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - In an initiative to support 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs and businesses, Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC) announces the launch of the 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub Funding. Applications for a $3,000,000 research grant are now being accepted from partnerships led by a provincially or territorially recognized post-secondary academic or research institution. This funding is being provided by the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science, and Economic Development (ISED) Canada.

As a component of the 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program, the Knowledge Hub will conduct research and gather data to better understand the entrepreneurial landscape and challenges faced by 2SLGBTQI+ business owners.

This future national research network will engage in qualitative and quantitative research to identify crucial gaps in support systems, business opportunities, and information for 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs. The goal is to consolidate findings and resources into a comprehensive online platform, fostering accessibility and inclusivity across the country.

"This is great news for the 2SLGBTQI+ business community and another step our government is taking to ensure support and resources are provided to entrepreneurs who have historically not had the same access to capital and resources," said the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business. "Together with partners like Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce, we are building the understanding we need to create programs that have a real impact in strengthening our economy and creating good middle-class jobs for all Canadians."

"The launch of the call for proposals for the 2SLGBTQI+ Knowledge Hub marks a significant leap forward in building a more supportive and informed entrepreneurial landscape," says Darrell Schuurman, CEO and Co-Founder of CGLCC. "As we embark on this venture supported by the Government of Canada, academic and research institutions will play a pivotal role in informing the future of 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurship in Canada."

2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs and businesses lack equitable access to support systems, business opportunities, and resources. The 2SLGBTQI+ Knowledge Hub will contribute to the following objectives:

Develop and maintain an ecosystem database and map that inventories key stakeholders, programs and types of business support available to 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs across Canada in both French and English;

in both French and English; Conduct qualitative and quantitative research and analysis to generate reports and publications on 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurship, both academic and non- academic;

Strengthen and expand the network of stakeholders, including educational institutions, and provide leadership on how 2SLGBTQI+ data disaggregation and generation can be supported by other organizations across Canada .

Academic institutions or research institutes can submit their applications for support through the Knowledge Hub Funding until the end of March 2024. https://cglcc.ca/programs/2slgbtqi-entrepreneurship-program/the-knowledge-hub

To read more about the overall 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program, please visit: www.cglcc.ca/2slgbtqi-entrepreneurship

This project is funded by the Government of Canada.

