CGLCC Presents 2024 Business Leaders Award Winners

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Innovators and trailblazers from across the country gathered at Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC)'s Ninth Annual Black and White Gala where six outstanding leaders were recognized at the 2024 Business Leaders Awards.

The Business Leaders Awards celebrate outstanding individuals and companies that have played a significant role in driving economic growth within Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ community. They honour those who have created positive change and fostered a thriving business environment.

The 2024 Business Leaders Awards' recipients are:

Business Leader of the Year: Katherine Pollock, Chair of the Partnership Board, Fasken

Corporation of the Year 2024: Manulife

2SLGBTQI+ Business of the Year 2024: Origami Customs

Young 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneur of the Year 2024: Renée Yoxon, Founder, Renée Yoxon Education

Community Impact of the Year 2024: Chroma NB

Legacy Award: Benjamin Nycum, Owner and CEO, Nycum + Associates

"Today, we celebrate not just leaders within the 2SLGBTQI+ community, but trailblazers in creativity, innovation and transformative change," said Darrell Schuurman, co-founder and chief executive officer of CGLCC. "Every day the economic state of the 2SLGBTQI+ community strengthens because of what they do. We're thrilled to honour those who are driving forces in making our country more inclusive."

For more information about the winners and gala, click here.

For media assets, click here.

About CGLCC

Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC) links 2SLGBTQI+ businesses in Canada to the wider business and corporate community. It fosters economic growth by supporting and nurturing 2SLGBTQI+ businesses, entrepreneurs, students and allies, and by helping Canada's corporate world connect with the 2SLGBTQI+ business community. For more information, visit https://cglcc.ca/.

SOURCE Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce

Media contact: Brigit Harvey, Public Relations Coordinator, UpHouse, [email protected], 431-478-1473 ext. 043