Announcing the 2020 Indigenous Investigative Journalism Fellow

WINNIPEG, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) and APTN are pleased to announce Damian Frazee as the fourth recipient of the Indigenous Investigative Journalism Fellowship.

This fellowship provides a 12-week, paid placement with APTN Investigates in Winnipeg, Man., which begins this month. During this time, he will work with the APTN Investigates team to produce an original, investigative journalism documentary that will air in May.

Frazee, who is a member of York Factory First Nation, has experience working behind the camera as crew and assistant on several television and film productions. The fellowship will provide an opportunity to expand on this skillset.

"APTN is pleased Damian will be joining the team and will continue to develop his skills in investigative journalism," said APTN executive director of news and current affairs Cheryl McKenzie. "The fourth year of this partnership continues to enhance our efforts to support and expand the field of investigative Indigenous journalism."

In his reporting plan, Frazee pitched a project that would investigate the lack of funding for programs and facilities that could offer youth various opportunities outside of gang-driven activity. The project aims to feature model initiatives at work in the field.

Frazee receives a complimentary one-year membership to the CAJ and an invitation to the #CAJ20 National Conference, where his finished piece will be screened to the conference delegates and followed by a panel discussion. The conference is scheduled to take place in Montréal from May 29-31, 2020.

ABOUT CAJ

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 700 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

ABOUT APTN

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world, creating a window into the remarkably diverse mosaic of Indigenous Peoples. A respected non-profit and charitable broadcaster, it is the only one of its kind in North America. The network is Sharing Our Stories of authenticity in English, French and a variety of Indigenous languages to nearly 11 million Canadian subscribers. With over 80% Canadian content, APTN connects with its audiences through genuine, inspiring, and engaging entertainment on multiple platforms.

ABOUT APTN INVESTIGATES

APTN Investigates is the first Indigenous investigative news program in Canada. The show offers viewers hard-hitting investigative reports and stories that change lives. Produced by award-winning journalists, APTN Investigates is committed to seeking the truth for our people.

