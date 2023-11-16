Announcing OntarioMD's Luminary Awards 2023 Winners: Celebrating Excellence in Digital Health

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - OntarioMD is delighted to announce the winners of the 2023 OntarioMD Luminary Awards during national Digital Health Week. These awards have spotlighted the remarkable achievements of clinicians and clinic staff who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in adopting and implementing certified electronic medical records and other digital health tools.

"The Luminary Awards are a testament to our commitment to working with Ontario clinicians to advance health care through technology, acknowledging those at the forefront of the transformative journey", said Robert Fox, CEO at OntarioMD.

This year's winners have excelled in their respective fields and served as beacons of inspiration, demonstrating exceptional leadership, advocacy, and fostering a culture of innovation. Their dedication and hard work have profoundly impacted patient care and health-care practices.

Congratulations to the 2023 Luminary Award Winners:

Dr. Payal Agarwal - Woman Leader in Health Technology

Dr. Jocelyn Charles – Advocacy

Dr. Xin Chong - Woman Leader in Health Technology

Dr. John Crosby - Patient Engagement

Dr. Lee Donohue - Woman Leader in Health Technology

Ms. Attiya Fazal - Technology & Compassion

Dr. Keith Thompson - Technology & Compassion

Mr. Brendan Trickery - Mentorship

OntarioMD extends a huge congratulations to all the winners and looks forward to their continued contributions to the field of digital health. Their stories are a source of inspiration and a reminder of the potential in harnessing technology for compassionate, effective heath care.

Learn more about the Luminary Awards and the winners' accomplishments on OntarioMD.ca.

About OntarioMD:

OntarioMD is a leader in advancing health care through digital innovation. The organization collaborates with clinicians and health-care stakeholders to develop and deploy digital health solutions that improve patient care, and practice efficiency. OntarioMD is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ontario Medical Association. It receives funding from the Province of Ontario to support family physicians, specialists, nurse practitioners and their staff to adopt and efficiently use digital health technology to care for their patients.

