Announcement of a material change in the management of the FlexiFonds Funds

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Fonds de solidarité FTQ today announced a material change in the management of the FlexiFonds Funds, as well as two other modifications.

Material Change: Portfolio Manager

In its capacity as the investment fund manager of the FlexiFonds Prudent, Balanced and Growth Funds, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ has decided, with a view to optimizing the asset allocation of the FlexiFonds Funds, to carry out a restructuring in the management of the asset allocation. Accordingly, the team at Addenda Capital Inc. will assume the responsibilities of portfolio manager for the global equity index-management mandate, replacing Placements Montrusco Bolton Inc., and will continue to manage all the other asset classes of the FlexiFonds Funds.

These changes are expected to take effect on or about August 17, 2026.

Changes to the Benchmark Indices

Following the change of portfolio manager described above, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ has selected the Morningstar National Bank Québec Index to replace the IQ-30 Index, which is designed to measure the performance of companies whose head office is located in Québec and whose market capitalization is at least $150 million. In addition, the Morningstar National Bank Québec Index will also replace the S&P/TSX Index within the benchmark, both for the component representing the Québec equity mandate and for the Class C Shares portion of the Fonds de solidarité, thereby ensuring greater consistency between the managed mandates and the benchmark indices associated with them.

Inclusion of Bonds of Foreign Issuers Issued in Canada in Canadian Dollars

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ has decided to include in its fixed-income securities asset class the bonds of foreign issuers issued in Canada in Canadian dollars, in order to reflect the FTSE Canada Mid Term Corporate Bond Index, which now incorporates them.

The changes mentioned above do not alter the investment objectives or the risk level of the FlexiFonds Funds.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a source of pride in Québec, fulfilling its mission through a unique business model created more than 40 years ago. Since then, the Fonds has rallied Québec into action thanks to the retirement savings of over 828,000 shareholders.

With net assets of $23.7 billion as at May 31, 2026, the Fonds supports directly and indirectly thousands of companies through venture and development capital investments based on the belief that the impact of its investments is created as much by financial as societal returns. During its 2025-2026 fiscal year, the Fonds and its local, regional and real estate networks invested $1.9 billion in the Québec economy.

SOURCE Le Fonds de Solidarité des Travailleurs du Québec (FTQ)

Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Patrick McQuilken, Senior Advisor for Media Relations, For Nathalie Proteau, Vice-President, Asset Allocation and External Management, 514-703-5587, [email protected]