Annette Bergeron, Chair, Board of Directors, Electrical Safety Authority Receives Governor General's Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) is honoured and delighted to congratulate Annette Bergeron, ESA's Board Chair, on receiving the Governor General's Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers.

The Office of the Secretary to the Governor General recognized 141 individuals as recipients of the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers (SMV) in 2021. The Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers is a national award that recognizes the volunteer achievements of Canadians from across the country in a wide range of fields. The Award is the highest honour for volunteer service that an individual can receive within the Canadian Honours System. Recipients of the Award embody the caring country that Canada aspires to build. The passion, dedication and a commitment to community are the driving forces behind the volunteers who receive the Award.

"It is my distinct pleasure to congratulate Ms. Bergeron, Chair, Board of Directors, on her distinguished achievement in receiving the Governor General's Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers. This Medal demonstrates her on-going commitment and passion for improving her community and Canada as a whole," says David Collie, President & Chief Executive Officer, Electrical Safety Authority.

Over the past 10 years, Annette Bergeron has volunteered on the executive boards of national and provincial engineering organizations. She also chaired several committees for the Kingston General Hospital, including the community outreach committee, and the research and education committee. Ms. Bergeron was appointed as Chair of ESA's Board of Directors in January 2021. Ms. Bergeron has served on ESA's Board of Director's for the past six years and has held the position of Chair on several of ESA's Board committees.

