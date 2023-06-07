This Summer's New Family Film!

Summary

Animal Kingdom 3D: A Tale of Six Families, an all-new film made for IMAX® screens by the creators of the large format hit documentary Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker

Special press screening on Saturday, June 17 at the Montréal Science Centre's IMAX®TELUS theatre for the media and invited guests

at the Montréal Science Centre's IMAX®TELUS theatre for the media and invited guests Our partner TELUS, with social involvement at the heart of its business strategy, invited nearly 200 young people and parents through the following four organizations: Toujours ensemble, Fondation des jeunes de la DPJ, Cuisines et vie collectives Saint-Roch and La Maison Caracol.

and La Maison Caracol. Open to all audiences starting June 21 and playing all summer long in English and French.

MONTRÉAL, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ -

A Fascinating Adventure into the Heart of the Animal Kingdom

From the vast African savannah to the Earth's farthest frozen lands, Animal Kingdom 3D takes audiences on a heartwarming adventure celebrating the diversity of our planet's wildlife. Meet six majestic animal families and explore the challenges they've overcome, the lives they lead today, and the part they play in keeping the Earth's ecosystems in balance.

The film's narration is designed for children and those who love to learn, making it an ideal family film experience.

Known for their large format natural history films, accomplished filmmakers Paula Grusovin and Amelia McCarten offer audiences dazzling nature scenes and invite them on a fascinating exploration of the animal world. An unbelievable opportunity to get up close and personal with a wonderful cast of animal characters including the astonishing dung beetle, the irrepressible penguin, the mighty crocodile, the wise elephant matriarch , among others!

"We are excited about presenting Animal Kingdom 3D at the Montréal science Centre. More than just a film about animals, it is a superb story that mixes flora and fauna that takes audiences to all corners of the planet. Viewers will be astounded by this immersive experience into the animal world."

- Cybèle Robichaud, Montréal Science Centre Director

Welcome to the Animal Kingdom and get ready for a wonderful journey into the natural habitats of your favourite animal species. View the trailer.

The IMAX®TELUS theatre is a world leader in presenting high-quality educational documentary films.

IMAX® is a registered trademark of the IMAX Corporation.

Make the Most of your Visit at the science Centre!

Maximize your visit experience and pair your film screening with a visit of our feature exhibition Hockey: Faster Than Ever! This exciting exhibition, presented by Tim Hortons until September 10, explores all the science and technology at work behind the game of hockey.

Make it a full day of fun and visit our permanent exhibitions too, Mini Mondo, Explore – Life-Sized Science, Fabrik – Creativity Factory and Human.

Our exhibitions.

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 450,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive approach and for showcasing local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are Amazon Web Services, Énergir, The Beat 92.5, TELUS and La Presse.

SOURCE Montreal Science Centre

For further information: Contact presse Société du Vieux-Port : Poitevin Steven - Responsable, Relations publiques, [email protected], 514-838-4593