Andy Taylor to Provide Keynote at Guidewire Connections 2021

Taylor's keynote presentation will take place on November 3, from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. (PT). Guidewire Connections 2021 provides a forum for more than 2,000 customers and partners to come together to learn, collaborate, network and receive the latest information from the Property and Casualty (P&C) industry. The session will be livestreamed. To view it and select other keynotes and sessions, register to attend the free-of-charge Connections Virtual Event .

"I'm looking forward to share with more than 2,000 attendees that the Next Horizon strategy is no longer a journey but a reality. We're ahead of schedule and it's fueled by significant investments in talent and technology," says Andy Taylor. "We continue to transform complicated systems and processes that our industry depends on today with a focus on creating a high-performance, scalable business model centred around innovative customer and broker/agent experiences."

Building on the momentum in the second year of its Next Horizon strategy, Gore Mutual reached a significant milestone on its transformational journey. In July 2021, Gore Mutual introduced InsuranceSuite in Guidewire Cloud and is the first carrier in Canada to launch this policy, billing and claims suite simultaneously to bring full-service capabilities to its core business operations, enabling brokers/agents to provide their customers with faster and more efficient service. To date, Gore Mutual has grown its business by over 20% across personal and commercial insurance as a direct result of improvements made to operating models and competitive pricing.

"We're very excited to have Andy Taylor share the Gore Mutual story with the Guidewire community," said Brian Desmond, chief marketing officer, Guidewire. "Gore Mutual is a perfect example of an insurer combining vision, determination and great technology to innovate and grow their business."

In addition to the keynote presentation, Jas Dhindsa, chief technology and data officer, will participate in the Guidewire Customer Cloud Panel led by Christina Colby, Chief Customer Officer with Guidewire, on Tuesday, November 2, from 3:15 to 4 p.m. (PT).

Panelists will share insights from their Guidewire Cloud journeys with the C-suite executives attending Guidewire's Executive Symposium (which runs concurrent with Connections).

"Over the last 18 months, we've moved all of our core platforms to modern, state-of-the-art, cloud-based systems to provide a seamless experience between staff, brokers/agents and customers," says Jas Dhindsa. "Our agility, technology and talent have allowed us to do this work—during a pandemic—and be a differentiator. I'm excited to connect with executives from across North America and share our story."

About Gore Mutual

Built on a foundation of financial strength for more than 180 years, Gore Mutual Insurance Company is one of Canada's first property and casualty insurance companies. Based in Cambridge, Ontario, we are a Canadian mutual company, with more than 500 employees focused on delivering outstanding insurance products and services to customers. In 2019, we launched our Next Horizon strategy—a 10-year plan—to transform Gore Mutual from a mid-size regional carrier to a national-scale insurer with an investment of $50 million over three years invested in talent and technology.

We continue to strengthen Canadian communities through the Gore Mutual Foundation. Over the past 22 years, we have donated more than $10 million to over 790 charities.

For more information, visit goremutual.ca or Gore Mutual's Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

SOURCE Gore Mutual Insurance Company

For further information: Media Contacts: Ryan Strang, Corporate Communications Manager, Gore Mutual Insurance Company, [email protected], 226-220-2699; Diana Stott, Director, Communications, Guidewire, [email protected], 1-408-373-5724

Related Links

http://www.goremutual.ca

