MILTON, ON, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Deandre Anderson was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for posting online threats. On November 20, 2024, he pleaded guilty to two counts of uttering threats. He also admitted that the threats constitute terrorist activity as defined by sections 2, 83.01 and 83.27 of the Criminal Code.

In an agreed statement of facts filed with the court at the time of the guilty plea, he admitted to using a moniker to post threats online, some against a specific individual. He was part of an online community for Incels (Involuntary Celibates) using terminology reserved for that community. Data from his cell phone revealed a search history that disclosed his year-long association to the Incel community and his admiration for various mass murderers.

Director of Public Prosecutions George Dolhai said, "Incel has been recognized as an ideology that seeks to justify targeted violence against women by men. With this sentence, the courts have said enough is enough. The message is clearly communicated to those who contemplate crimes motivated by such ideologies of hatred against women: it is terrorism and the sentence will seek to deter its earliest manifestation."

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest.

