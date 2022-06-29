Anderson College Wins 2nd Consecutive Consumer Choice Award for Toronto Central, as the "Best Business and Career School"

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology has once again received the Toronto Central Consumer Choice Award (CCA) for "BEST Business and Career School company". Based on unbiased consumer opinions, gathered from online and social media sources by Advanced Symbolics International (ASI), a leading North American AI-driven market research firm, receiving this award two years in a row is a testament to Anderson's dedication to providing quality education to its students.

"For over 30 years, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in Canada. We help consumers buy better, and we're proud to award Anderson College the ONLY winner in their category in Toronto Central," as stated on the CCA website.

"This recognition, for a second year, truly speaks to Anderson team's commitment to our mission - to provide our students with superior educational experiences, within an empowering and supportive environment," said Heather Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Anderson College. "The fact that our students feel that we're hitting the mark is the most rewarding feedback we could ever hope for, and we're determined to continue to earn their trust."

Established in 1987, the Consumer Choice Award, is designed to recognize excellence in small and medium sized businesses, empowering consumers to find optimal providers for services they seek. Winners are chosen, not by a panel of judges, but rather by the collection and calculation of qualified data submitted directly by consumers. They are the only organization in Canada to utilize statistically supported, independent and unbiased market research to make their selections. Currently, you'll find over 1000 CCA winners spread across 16 metropolitan areas in Canada.

For over 40 years Anderson College has been a partner to thousands of students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. Program offerings span Healthcare, Business & Supply Chain, Technology, Law and English Language Training. With six locations in Ontario and one location in British Columbia, it is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, career-focused education, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture. For more information visit www.andersoncollege.com.

