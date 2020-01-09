Anderson College Mourns the Loss of Recent Graduate in Iranian Air Disaster

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Anderson College is saddened to announce that recent graduate Faezeh (Fran) Falsafi and her two children lost their lives in the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752. They were returning to Canada after visiting family and were among the 63 Canadians who died when the jet went down shortly after taking off from Tehran.

Ms. Falsafi recently completed Anderson College's Immigration Consultant program at the North York Campus.

"It was with a heavy heart that we shared this sad news with our students, faculty and staff. We offer our deepest condolences to Fran's family and friends," said Anderson College CEO, Heather Yang.

Ms. Yang said that grief support will be made available to members of the Anderson College community. Today, we held a small in-school vigil and are planning a public celebration of life in memory of Ms. Falsafi and her children. For the date and more details please check the Anderson College Facebook page: Facebook.com/andersoncollege.

