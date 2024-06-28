Anderson College Launches Early Childhood Educator Program

Addressing a Dire Need for Qualified Professionals

TORONTO, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology is thrilled to announce the launch of its Early Childhood Educator (ECE) diploma program. The Early Childhood Education Diploma Program has been approved by the College of Early Childhood Educators for a period of two years (2024-2026) for the purpose of meeting the education requirement for registration.

While the federal governments' 2021 Canada-wide Early Learning and Childcare Plan is a significant investment to stimulate jobs and enable parents, particularly mothers, to achieve economic stability and provide for their families, there is a massive shortage in qualified ECEs to support this endeavour. According to the Early Childhood Education Report, "32,000 additional educators are needed to meet the goal of serving a minimum of 59% of Canadian preschool-aged children within the next five years." They report that an inability to access consistent childcare leads to a parent's inability to return to work or having to work fewer hours, impedes women's employment, resulting in decreased earnings, thus decreased purchasing power, impacting the overall economy. In addition, the lack of qualified ECEs can directly affect children's academic and behavioural development and overall wellbeing.

"From the outset, to become part of the solution, our Anderson team focused on not only creating a comprehensive program, but on ensuring all elements met the highest industry standards, from curriculum development to the vetting of highly skilled instructors, as laid out by the CECE," said Maral Delaviz, Manager of Curriculum and Quality Assurance for Anderson. "We are truly proud of our accomplishment, knowing that it will give our graduates the credibility they deserve, and want to wholeheartedly thank the CECE for their guidance and support."

"Our commitment to our stakeholders and students is to deliver programs of the highest calibre that directly align with the current demands of our communities," said Cheryl Russell-Julien, Director of Academics and Quality Assurance for Anderson. "We recognized the dire and immediate need for early childhood educators, and we worked tirelessly to create a program that, I believe, will powerfully address the real concerns families are facing – by producing graduates equal to the purposeful task at hand. I wanted to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude for the invaluable guidance, support and encouragement that the College of Early Childhood Educators provided Anderson College through the development and the submission process."

"Parents and children in our communities deserve the best from us; our response is to create an ECE program that provides theoretical learning with hands-on training in state-of-the-art facilities and to offer students a practicum, offsite with potential employers," said Rose Elia, Chief Operating Officer of Anderson College. "Graduates of this program will have the skills and confidence to meet the challenge before them; we cannot wait to witness the impact they will have in the short and long term."

"There is a vast and real need for ECEs in our country; long waitlists and a lack of quality daycare options with certified professionals, not only impact a parent's ability to work, but a family's quality of life and their children's sense of well-being and development," said Heather Yang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anderson. "We are honoured to be a part of the ongoing solution, providing future ECEs with the training and support that meets the CECE's regulatory standards and allows graduates to thrive in an industry that desperately needs them."

While Anderson has offered an Early Childcare Assistant (ECA) program for several years, producing hundreds of qualified graduates to contribute on that level, Anderson College's Early Childhood Educator (ECE) program is new to its roster and provides students with an enhanced opportunity to expand their skills in this field. The ECE program is 1762.5 hours, including 1200 instructional hours and 562.5 hours of practicum with on-the-job training, offsite with potential employers. Uniquely, it offers three distinct practicum placements to enrich students' practical experience and cultivate their ability to work effectively with a diverse range of age groups, including infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and school-aged children. Courses cover the principles and practices of early childhood education, child development, and effective communication, are taught by industry experts, and blend theoretical learning with hands-on training in state-of-the-art simulated childcare facilities. Students will graduate with the knowledge and skills necessary to work with young children in a variety of settings, such as early-learning programs, childcare centres, and schools.

Anderson is accepting applications for its Early Childhood Educator diploma program and classes will begin in the next few months. To learn more and to apply, visit https://www.andersoncollege.com/programs/early-childhood-education/.

Anderson College is one of Canada's oldest colleges, having opened its first location in 1885. Anderson has trained more than 100,000 students over its 139-year history and continues to be an empowering partner for students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. With ten locations in Ontario and one in British Columbia, it is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture. Visit www.andersoncollege.com to learn more.

The College of Early Childhood Educators (the College) regulates and governs Ontario's Registered Early Childhood Educators (RECEs) in the public interest. It was established under the Early Childhood Educators Act, 2007 (ECE Act), and came into existence in February 2009. With more than 57,000 members in good standing, the College is one of the largest professional self-regulatory bodies in Ontario and is the only professional self-regulatory body for early childhood education in Canada. Visit www.college-ece.ca to learn more.

*Find out more about the Federal government's Canada-wide Early Learning and Childcare Plan, and review the details of the latest Early Childhood Education Report.

