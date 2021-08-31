Anderson College Announces Launch of Diagnostic Medical Sonographer Program

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology is thrilled to announcethe launch of its two-year, comprehensive Diagnostic Medical Sonographer (DMS) program. Students are provided with the didactic, laboratory and clinical education and experience necessary to meet the Sonography Canada examination requirements and will be eligible tofulfil a crucial role in the industry.

"For the last several years, the healthcare sector has seen persistent growth across North Americaand diagnostic medical sonographers are in highdemand;as the sonography field continues to evolve and technology continues to improve, medical specialties will rely on it more and more,"said John Lai, Program Chair, Diagnostic Medical Sonography. "This program will accept only a limited number of students who meet the admission requirements, and they will be learning from senior instructors who all have vast Canadian teaching and clinical experience and love to promote active learning."

"Anderson's DMS program includes 21 courses, access to a state-of-the-art scan lab with the latest in ultrasound technology and high-fidelity simulators and two 16-week practicums," said Leonardo Faundez, Lead Instructor, Diagnostic Medical Sonography. "I'm proud to say that, with our program,students will have the opportunity to attain all of the required skills and competencies in keeping with Sonography Canada's latest national competency profile (6.0) and will have precisely what they need to become compassionate, confident healthcare professionals."

There is limited enrollment for this program and Anderson College offers reserved seats for Indigenous rural and northern Ontario students. All students must meet both the academic and non-academic requirements or technicalstandards consistent with the duties of an entry-level sonographer. Sonography is a regulated profession in Ontario under theCollege of Medical Radiation and Imaging Technologists ofOntario (CMRITO). Sonographers are required to be registeredwith CMRITO to be able to practice in Ontario. Registrationinformation can be found at the College of Medical Radiationand Imaging Technologists of Ontario (www.cmrito.org). Also, Anderson's DMS program is currently registered with Accreditation Canada and accreditation processes are underway.



"Education is an important part of creating a happier, more prosperous society and our DMS program plans to raise the bar on education, ensuring Anderson graduates can provide the best patient care and influence the community for the better," added Lai.

For over 40 years Anderson College has been a partner to thousands of students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. With five locations in Toronto, Mississauga, and Hamilton, it is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, career-focused education, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture. For more informationor to learn more about the Diagnostic Medical Sonographer program visit www.andersoncollege.com .

