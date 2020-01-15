Anderson College Announces Celebration of Life for Recent Graduate - Faezeh Falsafi

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Faezeh (Fran) Falsafi and her two children lost their lives in the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752. Ms. Falsafi recently completed Anderson College's Immigration Consultant program at the North York Campus.

Anderson College is holding a Celebration of Life in her honour and her children.

Time: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 12 noon

Location: Anderson College, 5734 Yonge Street, 7th floor, North York, Ontario

For more information please check the Anderson College Facebook page: Facebook.com/andersoncollege.

For further information: Anderson College, 416-466-6107, [email protected]