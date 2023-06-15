An original series adapted from the hit films BON COP, BAD COP coming soon to Bell Media

Patrick Huard and Colm Feore reunite as unlikely buddy cops

MONTREAL, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Bell Media, Jessie Films and PaNik Fictions are working together to adapt the successful feature films BON COP, BAD COP into an original series. Patrick Huard is heading up a talented and seasoned team of writers who include Éric K. Boulianne, Suzie Bouchard, Benoît Chartier and Sébastien Ravary. Patrick Huard and Colm Feore are reprising their respective roles in this scripted series, which is currently under development.

"The BON COP, BAD COP brand really resonates with the public. We're thrilled to revisit this franchise as an original series," said Suzane Landry, Vice-President, Content Development, Programming and News at Bell Media. "We definitely fell for the charm of their pitch. We're extremely delighted that Patrick Huard is heading up the writing and production of this series and coming back in his role as David Bouchard."

Inspired directly from the BON COP, BAD COP films, the series of the same name will follow the adventures of Martin Ward (Colm Feore) and David Bouchard (Patrick Huard), who once again join forces for a police investigation that starts in an Indigenous community. This time, they are teaming up with a new generation of cops who are just as unorthodox as they are.

"I'm as excited and inspired as ever to bring the world of BON COP, BAD COP to television as a series," said Patrick Huard. "For us, this means more time to delve deeper into the characters and their relationships and to exploit the stories' full dramatic and comedic potential. For fans, this means many more laughs and a lot more fun. It also means a chance to reach as many people as possible across the country!"

The 8 one-hour episodes are being produced by PaNik Fictions and Jessie Films (Patrick Huard, Anik Jean, Antonello Cozzolino) in collaboration with Bell Media.

