OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - On Monday, December 4, Humanity & Inclusion Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Landmine Foundation and Mines Action Canada, paid tribute to the victims of bombing in populated areas at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa.

From left to right : Pierre Léonard, Chairman of Humanity & Inclusion Canada; Anne Delorme, Executive Director of Humanity & Inclusion Canada; Nisreen Mustafa, Syrian refugee; Erin Hunt, Executive Director of Mines Action Canada; the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada; Nujeen Mustafa, Syrian refugee; Peter MacKay, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Minister of National Defence of Canada; Jennifer Welsh, Canada 150 Research Chair in Global Governance and Security at McGill University and Director of the Centre for International Peace and Security Studies; Yuliya Kovaliv, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Canada; Lloyd Axworthy, former Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Board member of the Canadian Landmine Foundation; and Dymphna Keogh, Deputy Head of Mission for the Embassy of Ireland in Canada. © Jennifer Bernard / HI (CNW Group/Humanity & Inclusion Canada)

A ceremony was held with the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Yuliya Kovaliv, Ukraine's Ambassador to Canada, special guests, Humanitarian partners, members of the Diplomatic Corps and families of victims affected by armed conflict. All gathered around the Monument to the Unknown Civilian, a temporary memorial inspired by the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to honour the thousands of men, women and children unjustly killed and wounded by explosive weapons.

"This monument should serve as an important reminder of the need for strict and universal respect for international humanitarian law," said Anne Delorme, Executive Director of Humanity & Inclusion Canada. Our organization has seen first-hand the humanitarian consequences of the use of explosive weapons. The ceremony was a moving demonstration of our collective commitment to support those who suffer, and I hope it can help stimulate concrete action to protect civilians."

"Today, more than ever, Canada's leadership is needed to ensure the protection of civilians in situations of armed conflict," said the Honourable Mélanie Joly. I believe that participating in meaningful conversations contribute directly to our commitment to addressing protection challenges. Canada is proud to support organizations like Humanity & Inclusion Canada, whose work is essential to protecting and improving the lives of the most vulnerable."

The evening continued with a panel on the evolution of Canadian leadership in civilian protection, from the Ottawa Treaty banning landmines to the present day. A panel featuring Lloyd Axworthy and Peter MacKay, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and National Defence over the past 30 years; Jennifer Welsh, Canada 150 Research Chair in Global Governance and Security at McGill University; and Nujeen Mustafa, today an advocate for the rights of refugees and people with disabilities. They discussed current issues and challenges, past experiences and possible political approaches to ending violence against the victims of bombing and shelling, 90% of whom are civilians.

