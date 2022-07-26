An essential one-stop tool to access up-to-date data for the retail industry launches today

A new interactive platform that delivers data on Canadian retail sales, retail job numbers, economic data, and consumer spending.

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is excited to announce the launch of their RETAIL PULSE DASHBOARD

Based on feedback from Retail Council of Canada members, RCC has worked closely with KPMG in Canada's data visualization team, Lighthouse, to develop this easily customizable tool to help retailers and their business partners access data that includes retail sales by province, data on retail's economic impact, updates on employment in retail, mobility, consumer, and credit and debit card spending.

The RETAIL PULSE DASHBOARD collects and consolidates, data from various sources, including Statistics Canada, to allow users to find critical information across multiple retail sectors, regions, and timeframes.

"The last couple of years have been a time of profound change for the retail industry and it's more important than ever for retailers to leverage the power of data and seize opportunities to yield long-term success. Retail Council of Canada understands this better than anyone. We are therefore thrilled to introduce the RETAIL PULSE DASHBOARD, that can be found on our RCC website, which will make it easier for businesses to find key retail data points in one place," said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "Regularly updated overview information on the retail industry is available to everyone. RCC members, however, have access to much richer data, enhanced filtering, comparisons, and customization. It's pretty amazing."

"Today, retailers need to make informed decisions faster than ever. So, KPMG developed a smart, new platform that collects and delivers near-real time and real-time industry intelligence, across the metrics that matter to retailers so they can make better, more informed business decisions," said Kostya Polyakov, National Industry Leader for Consumer and Retail, KPMG in Canada.

"It is a game changer for our industry and teams to have a singular resource that gives companies access to the most relevant retail data," said Sarah Jordan, CEO, Mastermind Toys, a member of RCC. "To stay competitive and growth orientated, it is critical for us to have several channels to get the insights we need so we can continuously refine and innovate our brand storytelling and customer experiences. Spending less time gathering rich data from different sources and allowing more time to react quickly to trends is such a welcomed advantage, especially given the pace of the retail environment."

The RETAIL PULSE DASHBOARD is hosted on the Retail Council of Canada website.

View the RETAIL PULSE DASHBOARD introductory video.

About KPMG in Canada

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see home.kpmg/ca

About Mastermind Canada

Mastermind Toys is Canada's Authority on Play and the largest specialty toy and children's book retailer, with 68 stores coast-to-coast and a wonder-filled website. It has a proud 38-year heritage of being the educational toy store, supporting kids, parents, grandparents, educators and gift givers by offering a curation of toys and books that help develop a child's development of mind, body and expression. Its purpose is to inspire generations of lifelong learners through the power of play, with a philosophy that "Play is Kids' Work." mastermindtoys.com

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $78 billion in total compensation. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over $433B in 2021. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium, and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, and online merchants. www.retailcouncil.org .

For further information: Michelle Wasylyshen, [email protected]