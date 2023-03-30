Overview

MONTREAL, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - From April 7 to September 10, 2023, follow the action as it moves from the ice to the Montréal Science Centre during the new feature exhibition Hockey: Faster Than Ever where new and seasoned hockey fans alike can rediscover their favorite sport from a whole new angle and better understand how it became, and remains, our national sport.

Over Two Dozen Interactive Games to Enjoy with the Whole Family

The very first interactive exhibition to explore the history, science, technology, and innovation of ice hockey, the exhibition Hockey: Faster Than Ever reveals some of hockey's best kept secrets to audiences big and small.

This new exhibition invites visitors to explore the world of hockey and discover why our national sport is one of the fastest in the world. The exhibition's different zones allow visitors to visit a locker room of the stars, get behind the wheel of a Zamboni, explore equipment from the sport's early beginnings to the state-of-the–art equipment of today, test their performance in the Hockey Lab, experience the tunnel walk and feel all the pregame excitement just like players before they step onto the ice... and more!

Hockey: Our National Passion

Hockey is an inseparable part of our cultural fabric. So where does this profound love for this sport come from? Developed by the Montréal Science Centre's own team in collaboration with Flying Fish, this new exhibition was designed to give audiences a chance to explore the origins of hockey and learn how it has evolved to become one of today's biggest sports.

Looking above and beyond what happens on the ice, audiences can also learn how Canada has left its mark on the game's history and took part in its evolution and innovation, learn about the first official hockey game — which took place in Montréal — and learn how the very first hockey sticks were made by the Mi'kmaq, Indigenous peoples who were among the original inhabitants of the Atlantic provinces, including parts of what's known today as Québec's Gaspé Peninsula.

After enjoying breakaways through all of the exhibition's zones, family members big and small will have learned:

What makes for a good slap shot?

Why a hockey helmet is a player's best ally?

What the first hockey sticks and pucks were made of?

What the first Stanley Cup looked like?

Why the Zamboni resurfaces the ice, and the ideal conditions for the best hockey ice?

Why hockey equipment is so stinky after a game?

Citations

"Following its tour in Canada and the United States, we are excited to welcome Hockey: Faster Than Ever, an exhibition that we are proud to have contributed to. I am convinced that it will delight all visitors, from the laboratory athletes to the arena scientists, young athletes, and sports statistics experts. Especially since the content showcases the significant role of Quebec researchers and experts in the scientific and technical development of hockey, an essential contribution to the international recognition of our national sport."

— Cybèle Robichaud, director of the Montreal Science Center

"Hockey is intrinsically tied into the DNA of Tim Hortons – it is also the foundation of Tim Hortons role in thousands of communities across Canada. Tim Hortons has been supporting youth hockey in communities across Canada through its Timbits Hockey program since 1982, when the first Timbits Hockey team took the ice in Riverview, NB. Timbits Hockey supports over 100,000 children across Canada every season and provides opportunities for kids to learn a new sport, make new friends, have fun and just be a kid in a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Tim Hortons has also helped Canadians fulfill their dreams of playing hockey through additional initiatives, like the support of Canada's National PARA Hockey Teams, athletes at the Special Olympics, and the Hockey is Hers program. Most recently, Tim Hortons launched a new hockey diversity, equity and inclusion platform, Let's Up Our Game, rooted in the belief that it's time that the game we love becomes more inclusive and welcoming. "

— Mathieu St-Cyr, Senior Manager, Regional Marketing,

Quebec - TIM HORTONS® brand

Come discover all the science and secrets behind our favourite national sport! Ready to visit the exhibition that will make you a hockey expert?

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 450,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive approach and for showcasing local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are Amazon Web Services, Volvo, Énergir, The Best 92.5, and La Presse.

The Hockey: Faster Than Ever exhibition was produced by Flying Fish in collaboration with the Montréal Science Centre with the support of the NHL and the NHLPA.

SOURCE Montreal Science Centre

For further information: Jessica Rousseau, Public Relations Manager, Phone: 438 396-8288, [email protected]