MIRABEL, QC, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - CIRRUS Intelligence is proud to announce that its groundbreaking aviation safety solution, developed in collaboration with Nolinor Aviation , Mila , P3F , and the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), has been selected for presentation at the G7 Summit. It is the only project from Mila's ongoing research to have been developed in collaboration with an SME and selected for this international showcase.

This project highlights the CIRRUS solution, designed to transform the management of safety events within the aviation industry's Safety Management System (SMS). Leveraging artificial intelligence, the technology reduces human involvement in incident analysis by up to 80%. Deployed in real-world operations at Nolinor Aviation, it has already cut some analysis processes from 40 hours to just 5, while minimizing human bias and standardizing data processing.

The solution arrives at a pivotal moment, as Canadian and U.S. regulators move toward requiring formal SMS integration across all aviation operations. It also meets FAA regulations and aligns with the global shift toward embedding safety systemically within the aviation ecosystem. CIRRUS positions itself as a robust technological response to growing compliance and performance demands.

"Being selected to represent Quebec innovation at the G7 Summit is an immense honor for our entire team. It's proof that a homegrown solution can have a real global impact. We strongly believe that applying artificial intelligence to concrete challenges—like aviation safety—can transform entire industries, and this project is a powerful example of that." – Olivier Richer, General Manager of CIRRUS Intelligence.

The strength of the project lies in the alliance of four complementary players. P3F, the originator of the concept, led coordination and technology integration. Strategic partner Nolinor Aviation provided a real-world operational environment to test the solution. Mila, a global leader in artificial intelligence, ensured the innovation was built on rigorous scientific foundations. The NRC, through its Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP-NRC), which supports technological innovation in Canadian SMEs, also played a key role, contributing $500,000 in funding and actively supporting the project's development.

CIRRUS Intelligence now leads the solution and is responsible for its commercialization, with the ambition of making it available across the aviation industry. This international recognition marks a major milestone for CIRRUS, as it rolls out its first large-scale project.

Additional initiatives are already underway, aimed at exporting Quebec's expertise in applied artificial intelligence to other critical sectors.

About CIRRUS Intelligence

CIRRUS Intelligence is a Quebec-based company that specializes in consulting services and technological solutions for the aerospace sector. By combining expertise in safety, regulatory compliance, and digital innovation, CIRRUS develops intelligent tools that optimize processes and support better decision-making in aviation operations. With a performance-driven and data-centric approach, the company helps industry stakeholders navigate their technological transformation. To learn more about CIRRUS Intelligence and its services, visit cirrusintelligence.ca/en/ . For updates and news, follow @cirrusintelligence on Instagram.

