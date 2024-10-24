MIRABEL, QC, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - CIRRUS Intelligence, a pioneer in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into Safety Management Systems (SMS), announces the development of a new autonomous solution designed to automate the processing of safety reports in the aviation industry.

Developed in collaboration with MILA , a world-renowned AI research institute, this platform integrates the latest technological advancements to meet the growing needs of safety management. It aims to significantly reduce report processing times and enhance the quality of the generated information. With an intuitive interface, it offers a seamless user experience and adapts to the diverse needs of companies.

The platform's launch is scheduled for 2025. It will be accessible to a wide range of carriers, regardless of company size or operational complexity. CIRRUS Intelligence is currently seeking carriers interested in participating in the platform's beta phase.

"Safety management often presents a significant challenge for carriers. With this in mind, we developed this solution in collaboration with MILA. Our goal is to make safety management more accessible while allowing each company to adapt it to the specific needs of their operations." — Olivier Richer, General Manager of CIRRUS Intelligence

The solution will be offered in two versions: a "freemium" version for smaller users and a custom version for large enterprises. The free version will include a set of essential tools, facilitating the management of basic safety aspects. The team is already working on advanced features to address more complex challenges and further optimize safety processes, while remaining adaptable to various types of operations.

About CIRRUS

CIRRUS Intelligence specializes in digital solutions for the aviation industry, with a focus on safety management systems and compliance. By integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, CIRRUS offers efficient and accessible tools that allow carriers to optimize their operations while maintaining high safety standards. To learn more about CIRRUS Intelligence and its services, visit https://cirrusintelligence.ca/en/ . You can also follow @cirrusintelligence on Instagram for the latest news and updates.

About MILA

MILA , the Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, is a world-renowned research center specializing in deep learning. With over 1,400 researchers and experts, MILA focuses on areas such as health, environment, and AI ethics. The institute stands out for its open science approach, promoting collaboration to accelerate knowledge transfer, and maintains industrial and academic partnerships on a global scale.

