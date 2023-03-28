Amway Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Capitalizing on Innovative Competitive Strategies to Drive Differentiation in Its Home Water Treatment Solution in APAC

Amway leverages its extensive R&D capabilities and innovation agility to drive its customer-driven product development strategy.

SAN ANTONIO, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the home water treatment (HWT) industry and, based on its assessment results, recognizes Amway with the 2022 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Amway is a global entrepreneur-led health and wellness company committed to "helping people live better, healthier lives." The company capitalizes on innovative competitive strategies to drive product differentiation while addressing changing customer needs in the APAC HWT space. Moreover, the product-based company continually explores new business models, such as leasing and service contracts, to maintain its edge in the market's changing competitive landscape. Amway leverages its comprehensive product suite to address customers' health and wellness needs uniquely and holistically.

Through its growth strategies, Amway enhances its distribution channels, offers premium aftersales services, and promotes a distinctive product and brand identity with continued innovation and sustained leadership. The company's flagship eSpring™ water purifier solution positions it at the cutting edge of clean water technology by strategically focusing on ongoing innovation and customer-led product development. As the leading HWT system brand in APAC, the company successfully differentiates its HWT solution against competing solutions offered by the fragmented market's new and emerging participants. Amway's extensive scientific testing and third-party certification ensure its eSpring product satisfies the highest safety, performance, and structural integrity standards.

Sama Suwal, a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst, stated that "Amway's eSpring solution is an on-demand, point-of-use water purification product that leverages the company's innovative mix of state-of-the-art technologies to deliver clean, safe, and better-tasting water in a cost-effective, consistent, and eco-friendly manner."

Amway continually adds unique capabilities in response to evolving customer needs to strengthen its advanced HWT solution's competitive differentiation and to stay ahead of the technology and demand curve. As a result, Amway responds rapidly and proactively to new customer demands and its existing eSpring unit's technical challenges in the field, thereby marinating old systems while developing new product iterations. Moreover, Amway's extensive industry relationships with its partners and vendors protect it against supply chain volatility, evident by its success in securing its production and delivery operations against pandemic-related disruptions and pricing pressures.

"Overall, Amway develops and implements its strategies with its customers in mind, securing its position as a trusted partner and market leader. With its customer-centric corporate philosophy, Amway delivers optimal customer experiences and operates on the central tenet that its success depends on customer satisfaction," explained Janice Wung, Program Manager, Energy & Environment at Frost & Sullivan. The company's foundational approach establishes long-lasting relationships with customers throughout the product lifecycle. With its strong overall performance, Amway earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 APAC Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the HWT industry.

AMWAY Malaysia is a leading Health & Wellness company in Malaysia with a core force of more than 400,000 AMWAY Business Owners (ABOs). Over its 47 years in Malaysia, the company has offered an attractive business opportunity and supplemental income to Malaysians from all walks of life, selling differentiated, high-quality and value-for-money products.

Amway is a family-owned, consumer goods manufacturer and direct selling company based in Ada, Michigan, USA that is committed to helping people live better, healthier lives. Top-selling brands for Amway are Nutrilite™ vitamin, mineral and dietary supplements, Artistry™ skincare and color cosmetics, eSpring™ water treatment systems and XS™ energy drinks – all sold exclusively by independent Amway Business Owners.

