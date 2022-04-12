Amrop Rosin launches new Digital Transformation practice and extends its presence in Western Canada

The firm adds three industry leaders to further serve the world's most dynamic organizations as they invest in the talent of the future

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Amrop Rosin, a leading executive search and advisory firm, is excited to announce three strategic hires in new leadership roles that will drive major growth for the firm.

Digital Transformation Practice

New Strategic Hires at Amrop Rosin. From Left to Right (Karen Hawitt, Sanjiv Purba, Naveen Kumar, Kelly Freeman) (CNW Group/Amrop Rosin)

Jeff Rosin, Founder explained, "Digital transformation is on the mind of every business leader. We are launching a focused practice bolstered by two world leaders to meet this need and connect clients with the talent they need to achieve their boldest ambitions."

Naveen Kumar and Sanjiv Purba, both award-winning, internationally recognized, digital and technology executives with over 50 years of experience combined join Amrop Rosin as Partners who will co-lead a new Digital Transformation practice.

Naveen Kumar has a deep understanding of financial and professional services in both the public and private sectors. Before joining Amrop Rosin, Kumar held senior roles with organizations such as Info-Tech Research Group, KPMG, Citigroup, JP Morgan, and IBM.

Sanjiv Purba specializes in working with C-suites and Boards that want to digitally transform their businesses. He is a global thought leader who has written over 19 books as well as articles in publications such as The Toronto Star and The Globe & Mail. Before joining Amrop Rosin, Purba held roles at leading organizations such as KMPG, Deloitte, IBM, Microsoft, and IMAX.

Western Canada Expansion

"Western Canada is a major focus for us. This market is critical within the Canadian business landscape. We want to play an expanded role to find its future leaders," said Jeff Rosin.

Karen Hawitt joins Amrop Rosin as Partner to lead the expansion of the firm's presence across Western Canada based in Calgary. With 20 years of experience in both Global and Boutique Search firms, across industries including Life Sciences, Private Equity, Financial Services, Health Care, and Energy, Hawitt has a keen perspective on the needs of the Western market.

Continued Momentum for Amrop Rosin

These new roles continue the major growth of Amrop Rosin since September 2021 when the firm became part of the global Amrop family and added a key strategic hire in Kelly Freeman as Principal who leads the emerging talent business, with a focus on retail, consumer goods, financial services, and technology.

"We are quite literally in the people business and the growth of Amrop Rosin will be driven by our incredible people," said Jeff Rosin, "Clients count on us to find inspiring leaders for their businesses, and that is what we do best – find and secure top talent who understand client needs and commit to high touch service."

About Amrop Rosin:

Amrop Rosin is a high-touch, authentic, deeply experienced Executive Search firm and part of the global Amrop partnership which advises the world's most dynamic, agile organizations on identifying and positioning Leaders For What's Next. With a specialized focus on professional services, financial services, digital transformation, real estate, consumer and retail, industrial, and natural resources, the firm recruits CEOs, senior executives, and board members. Whether it is private equity, mid- to large- cap corporations, or professional services firms, Amrop Rosin's assessment and consulting perspective serves to land top candidates.

