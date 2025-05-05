Powerful Merger Redefines Canada's Executive Search Landscape

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Two of Canada's most respected executive search firms, Humanis Calgary (formerly Pekarsky & Co.) and Amrop Rosin, are joining forces to create a more formidable, national executive search presence. The firm will operate under the Amrop global brand, creating a compelling global proposition for Canadian companies blending its global reach with local presence and expertise. Combining decades of expertise and deep-rooted legacies, Amrop Rosin will be greatly strengthened by the addition of a respected and tenured Western Canadian team.

Amrop Rosin was founded by Jeff Rosin, one of Canada's foremost search professionals, known for his expertise in senior executive and board searches, as well as C-suite succession. The firm is recognized for its bespoke approach to executive search, bringing a deep understanding of leadership dynamics and a commitment to delivering exceptional results for its clients based on a holistic and strategic approach to talent.

Founded in 2009, Pekarsky & Co, specializes in senior executive search across a range of industries and functions, including legal, board, and C-suite placements. Recipient of the 2024 Small Business of the Year Award from ConnectFirst Credit Union, the Calgary team has earned a strong reputation for its exceptional service, resourceful approach to recruitment, unique thought leadership voice, and deep commitment to community engagement and philanthropy.

Amrop Rosin Managing Partner, Jeff Rosin, noted with enthusiasm, "Our combined expertise and resources will allow us to deliver even greater value to our clients. By challenging conventional thinking and deeply understanding organizational values, our strength lies in helping companies navigate complex leadership decisions in securing the most relevant talent to deliver against their business strategy. I've known Adam and his team for a long time and am so happy to have finally found a way to partner together."

Adam Pekarsky, Founding Partner of Pekarsky & Co., and Jeff worked together at Korn Ferry and have remained close friends and colleagues for nearly 20 years. As Pekarsky noted, "This merger is a testament to our shared values and vision. We are excited to embrace the opportunities of the future while preserving the traditions that have made us so highly respected. We've been at this a long time. This isn't about getting bigger for the sake of it — it's about getting better, together."

Annika Farin, Amrop's global Chair, commented, "This merger represents a core strengthening of our capabilities in Canada. Amrop Rosin is the embodiment of Amrop's strategy and approach: a challenger to the integrated firms, with strong representation at the top end of the house, in key market segments. The addition of the new Calgary team makes us even stronger in Canada, and we are delighted to welcome them to the Amrop Partnership."

The firm will operate under the Amrop Rosin brand, with a leadership team that includes key executives from both firms, including long-time Calgary Managing Partner, Ranju Shergill, as well as Cameron McDonald, and in Toronto, Kelly Freeman, Paul Weinberg, Michael Lewis and Lena Kozovski, ensuring a seamless transition for employees, clients, and partners.

About Amrop Rosin

Amrop Rosin is a high-touch, authentic search firm that works in true partnership with you. We embed ourselves in your organization to become your trusted advisor and help you secure an outstanding leader with impeccable credentials who will embody the values of your organization and solidify your growth.

