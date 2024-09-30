Parks Canada, the survivors of the Amos residential school, and the Abitibiwinni First Nation Council, today recognized the national historic significance of the Amos residential school. Two plaques were unveiled at a ceremony in Saint-Marc-de-Figuery. The announcement was made on behalf of Steven Guilbeault, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

Between 1955 and 1973, Anicinapek and Atikamekw Nehirowisiw children were uprooted from their families and placed in a residential school in Amos. The Canadian government built this residential school in Saint-Marc-de-Figuery on the traditional territory of the Anicinape Nation. The children were subjected to abuse, strict discipline and severe punishment. All structures associated with the Amos residential school have been demolished. In 2013, the survivors and the Abitibiwinni First Nation Council installed a commemorative stele and interpretive panels on the site of the former residential school, with the aim of making this a place of remembrance and healing.

Through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada and Parks Canada, the Government of Canada commemorates the significant people, places and events that shaped our country to help Canadians and youth connect with their past. The commemoration process relies heavily on public nominations. To date, over 2,260 designations have been made.

On this National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, Canadians across the country are taking the time to reflect on this tragic history, acknowledge the past, honour missing children and recognize the extraordinary strength and resilience of the survivors and all Indigenous peoples. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that the voices of Indigenous peoples are heard, and that this history is never forgotten.

Quotes

"Today, on National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, we pay tribute to the survivors of residential schools, to all the missing children and their families. These plaques commemorate the tragic history of the Amos Indian Residential School and the legacy of residential schools. These painful legacies remind us how important it is to walk hand in hand along the common path of reconciliation. I invite Canadians to get educated about the impact of residential schools as we continue to work with communities from coast to coast."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"We are still here"

Malik Kistabish

Director, Centre de santé Pikogan

Quick Facts

The Amos Indian Residential School is being commemorated at the request of the Elders of the Abitibiwinni First Nation of Pikogan who were sent to the Amos residential school, and with the support of survivors from the Anicinapek and Atikamekw Nehirowisiw communities.





Amos Indian Residential School survivors and Parks Canada collaborated to develop the text for the commemorative plaque and to organize the unveiling ceremony.





In 2019, the Government of Canada recognized the national historical significance of the residential school system as a tragic and defining event in Canadian history. Communities interested in marking the national residential school system historic event on the site of a former residential school with a Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada bronze plaque should contact Parks Canada at [email protected] .





The government has provided funding to Parks Canada to integrate Indigenous views, history and heritage into national parks and national historic sites. This is part of the government's commitment to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's calls to action.





calls to action. Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the national historic significance of people, places and events that have shaped Canadian history. With the participation of Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized and that these important stories are told to Canadians.





The vast majority of nominations submitted to the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada are made by members of the public. For more information on the Board and on how to submit a nomination, please visit the Parks Canada website: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.

