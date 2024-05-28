AMI-tv announces new and returning original series to its sizzling summer schedule

TORONTO, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Summer programming at Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is hotter than ever! Today, AMI-tv unveiled new and returning original series to entertain and inform Canadians of all abilities in the coming weeks.

It all begins with the debut of The Squeaky Wheel: Canada, the eight-episode satirical, half-hour news format which pokes fun at the ableist society people with disabilities face every day.

Returning series include Season 4 of the Canadian Screen Award nominated By Hook or By Cook, Season 2 of Breaking Character and a special episode of Mind Your Own Business filmed before a studio audience.

And, the new AMI-tv series Got Game explores coming-of-age in a board game café as six youths with disabilities share their stories in a round table discussion while playing inclusive tabletop games.

Highlights of AMI-tv's upcoming summer programming include:

June

The Squeaky Wheel: Canada debuts Monday, June 24, at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+

Be Loud. Be Disabled. Be Squeaky. Based on Steven Verdile's popular web publication The Squeaky Wheel, The Squeaky Wheel: Canada is an eight-episode satirical, half-hour news format which pokes fun at the ableist society people with disabilities face every day. Directed by Lucy Belgum and Tobi Abdul, the series stars Graham Kent and Gaitrie Persaud as lead anchors Grant Gewürztraminer and Arianna Salara. The ensemble cast of Margaret Rose, Samantha Wyss, Sivert Das, Wesley Magee-Saxton and Yousef Kadoura are on the scene, ready to take on absurd situations and characters, including flipping the script and embodying obnoxious able-bodied/neurotypical personalities. The Squeaky Wheel: Canada is produced by Hitsby Entertainment.

By Hook or By Cook returns Friday, June 28, at 9 p.m. Eastern to AMI-tv and AMI+

Bruce Cook has dedicated the past 10 years to showing others what is possible, performing under the spotlight and proving to himself that his accident happened for a reason. He has accomplished more than he imagined post injury, establishing a foundation that allows others the opportunity to step outside of their comfort zones. But what about his own? As the spotlights begin to fade, and Bruce's life falls into a rhythm, he finds himself conflicted by who he wants to be, who he thought he would be and who he really is. This season will find Bruce on his way to accepting and coming to terms with who he really is after 10 years in a wheelchair. Watch the Season 4 trailer now! By Hook or By Cook is produced by Render Digital Media.

July

Breaking Character returns Tuesday, July 9, at 9 p.m. Eastern to AMI-tv and AMI+

Breaking Character is the first documentary series to explore the entertainment industry from the perspective of performers with disabilities. It comes at a critical time when the industry has finally started to recognize disability as the missing link of inclusivity. We capture the ups and downs of building careers while also fighting the battle for representation. The message is simple: talent is there; now it's time for the talent to get opportunities. In Season 2, four new faces continue the fight to find a place for themselves and their circle. Breaking Character is produced by Winterhouse Films.

Mind Your Own Business: Then, Now and Next debuts Friday, July 26, at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+

In this special, host Kevin Shaw and the business mentors welcome four entrepreneurs from past seasons. They'll reveal how their businesses are doing and take questions from a studio audience. Mind Your Own Business: Then, Now and Next is produced by Apple Orchard Productions.

August

Got Game debuts Monday, August 14, at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+

Got Game explores coming-of-age in a board game café as six youths with disabilities share their stories in a round table discussion while playing inclusive tabletop games. Got Game provides an outlet for youth with disabilities to share their feelings, frustrations, triumphs, ambitions, and general outlook on life with a disability. But it is not about defining these individuals by their disability; it's about recognizing the individualism of these youth aside from their disability. Got Game is produced by Mountain Road Productions.

All AMI-tv originals are available post-broadcast on demand at AMI+.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through the offering of relevant original content. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accesssible content providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation, and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

