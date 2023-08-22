AMI-tv announces its fall 2023 programming schedule

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, AMI unveiled its AMI-tv schedule for the 2023-24 fall broadcast season, with a lineup of exciting new and returning AMI originals available in described video for the blind, partially sighted and disability community in Canada.

In addition to new seasons of AMI-tv's live daily shows, NOW with Dave Brown and Kelly and Ramya, AMI invites viewers to join host Bobbi Janzen for a new crop of accessible exercises in Healthy at Home, engage in technology conversations through Access Tech Live, and learn about those who demonstrate a desire to help drive positive social change through sport in Level Playing Field.

"AMI-tv's robust fall schedule has something for everyone," says John Melville, Vice President of Content Development and Operations, AMI. "From health and technology to sport and entrepreneurs and our daily live shows, we're spotlighting and furthering the conversation on disability."

Highlights of AMI-tv's fall schedule include:

NOW with Dave Brown – weekdays at 9 a.m. Eastern

Join veteran broadcaster Dave Brown, weekdays at 9 a.m. Eastern, as he discusses the latest news, entertainment, sports and current events through a disability lens.

Kelly and Ramya – weekdays at 2 p.m. Eastern

Airing weekdays at 2 p.m. Eastern, Kelly and Ramya gives a dynamic and compelling voice to the disability experience in Canada. Stay tuned for more information later this fall regarding a special primetime broadcast of Kelly and Ramya's annual holiday party.

Healthy at Home – Season 2 returns Wednesday, September 6, at 7 p.m. Eastern

Fitness instructor Bobbi Janzen guides viewers through an hour-long home workout that tones and strengthens for everyday living. Bobbi gives step-by-step detailed instruction that focuses on the muscle groups overused when using a white cane or guide dog, fitness advice for wheelchair users, and overall tips for better health.

Access Tech Live – Season 1 debuts Thursday, September 14, at Noon Eastern

As previously announced, Access Tech Live is a live weekly broadcast, hosted by Marc Aflalo and Steven Scott, that promises an interactive experience for viewers and the ability to cover technology news as it unfolds.

Level Playing Field – Season 4 returns Tuesday, October 3, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern

Hosted by Paralympian Greg Westlake (Para Sport Update), Level Playing Field introduces viewers to the athletes, community groups, healthcare professionals and grassroots innovators who demonstrate a desire to help drive positive social change through sport. Among the athletes featured in Season 4 are Para athletics sprinter Marissa Papaconstantinou, Para climber Chaz Misuraca and Toronto Raptors' star Pascal Siakam's generous donations to the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital.

Disrupt – Season 2 returns Monday, October 23, at 9 p.m. Eastern

Hosted by the charismatic Taylor Olson, Disrupt showcases music, short films, poetry, animation, spoken word, comedy, dance, puppetry and other mediums, with a disability-first punk rock attitude. Disrupt also features members of the disability community working in such key production roles as production manager, writer, assistant editor, assistant director, composer, assistant production designer and camera and sound assistants.

Mind Your Own Business – Season 3 returns, Wednesday, November 15, at 9 p.m. Eastern

Hosted by Kevin Shaw and with the help of mentors, entrepreneurs in the disability community aim to take their businesses to the next level. Businesses featured in Season 3 include Liberty Co consultants, Glass Brothers Construction Inc., Friendly Roads Mobility Service and Country Fields Beekeeping Supplies.

All dates subject to change. Additional fall programming will be announced in the coming weeks. Stream past episodes of AMI original programming on demand post-broadcast on AMI.ca or via the AMI-tv App.

About AMI-tv

AMI-tv is the world's first television network to broadcast all programs with open format described video for individuals who are blind or partially sighted and is broadcast daily into more than eight million Canadian homes as part of the basic digital cable package with most service providers. AMI-tv is committed to broadcasting a variety of content with a focus on accessibility and inclusion.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

