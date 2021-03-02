AMI recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for 2021

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is pleased to share it has been selected as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for 2021.

Announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc.—organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers competition —today, the Canada's Best Diversity Employers competition recognizes the nation's leaders in creating inclusive workplaces for employees from five diverse groups: women; visible minorities; persons with disabilities; Indigenous peoples; and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) peoples. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office or principal place of business in Canada. Employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector. The competition is in its 14th year.

"I'm immensely proud of AMI for being recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers," said David Errington, President and CEO of AMI. "From the employees we hire to the community we serve; AMI is a truly diverse workplace where everyone's voice is heard."

Mediacorp Canada Inc. notes AMI's recognition as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers is the result of several initiatives, including:

AMI's mission to entertain, inform and empower Canadians who are blind or partially sighted includes a dedicated strategy to integrate persons with disabilities into the organization's workplace. At AMI, persons with disabilities represent 19 per cent of overall employees, 16 per cent of managers and 33 per cent of its board





AMI manages three work placement programs to help persons with disabilities gain meaningful experience, including an internship for post-secondary students, a six to eight-week apprenticeship program in broadcasting and content creation for those who are not enrolled in a post-secondary institution (apprentices complete a paid term in the programming and production departments, AMI-tv and AMI-télé), and a job shadowing program for high school students interested in a career in broadcasting





Established in 2012, the AMI Scholarship Program awards $5,000 bursaries to two students with a permanent disability (one from the English community and one from the French) each year. In 2016, the program was renamed the AMI Robert Pearson Memorial Scholarship after AMI's first accessibility officer, a role that was created to celebrate AMI's commitment to making accessible media for all Canadians

The full list of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for 2021 was announced in a special magazine published today and featured in The Globe and Mail.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection, and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

