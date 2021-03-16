MONTREAL, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Amgen announced today that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute. One of the world's leading biotechnology companies, Amgen uses cutting-edge science and technology to discover and develop innovative therapeutics, and AI is currently deployed in several of its R&D and manufacturing activities. This new partnership will permit Amgen to expand its knowledge of AI and deep learning by interacting and engaging with experts in Mila's unique ecosystem, both virtually and (eventually) on the Mila campus in Montreal. This announcement was made during Effervescence 2021, an international virtual gathering of scientists, entrepreneurs and industry professionals from the life sciences and health technology sectors in the presence of the Quebec Minister of Economy and Innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon.

"We are very happy to have signed this partnership with Mila," said Philip Tagari, Amgen's Vice President of Research, Therapeutic Discovery. "AI is a powerful and innovative tool, and is affecting every step of drug discovery, from better understanding the biological mechanisms of disease and designing molecules to predicting clinical responses and safety profiles. Mila is recognized as being at the global forefront in deep learning and we are excited by the opportunity of combining Mila's world-renowned expertise with Amgen's use of AI in drug development, as well as the possibility of engaging with a uniquely talented group of young AI professionals," he added.

"In Mila we see a strong example of Quebec's leadership in AI and in healthcare innovation," stated Brian Heath, Vice President and General Manager of Amgen Canada. "We are eager to explore the synergies between Mila's expertise and Amgen's mission to serve patients as we continue to develop the next generation of innovative medicines."

"More and more of Mila's world-class AI experts have research interests at the intersection of AI and life sciences, recognizing the incredible potential of AI-driven solutions for healthcare and pharmaceutical R&D activities," explained Stéphane Létourneau, Executive Vice President at Mila. "Meaningful collaborations, such as this newly established partnership between Amgen and Mila, are essential in order to maximize the full potential of AI for health innovation. We are excited to welcome Amgen within our scientific community and to consolidate our efforts towards advancing and accelerating drug discovery and development."

About Amgen Canada

As a leader in innovation, Amgen Canada understands the value of science. With main operations located in Mississauga, Ontario's vibrant biomedical cluster, and its research facility in Burnaby, B.C., Amgen Canada has been an important contributor to advancements in science and innovation in Canada since 1991. The company contributes to the development of new therapies and new uses for existing medicines in partnership with many of Canada's leading healthcare, academic, research, government and patient organizations. To learn more about Amgen Canada, visit www.amgen.ca.

About Mila

Founded by Professor Yoshua Bengio of the Université de Montréal, Mila is a research institute in artificial intelligence which rallies over 700 researchers specializing in the field of deep learning. Based in Montreal, Mila's mission is to be a global pole for scientific advances that inspires innovation and the development of AI for the benefit of all. Mila is a non-profit organization recognized globally for its significant contributions to the field of deep learning, particularly in the areas of language modelling, machine translation, object recognition and generative models. For more information, visit Mila.quebec.

