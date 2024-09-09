"A Million Discoveries: How the Amgen Biotech Experience Shapes Future Innovators"

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Amgen Biotech Experience (ABE) is celebrating a milestone that speaks volumes—not just a number, but a clear message of growth and enthusiasm in the science community. Welcoming its one-millionth student, ABE isn't just counting participants in Canada and 15 other countries; it's celebrating a movement towards a more inclusive and engaging science education across the globe.

In 2016, the Amgen Biotech Experience came to Canada in partnership with the University of Toronto Mississauga. In 2023, the program expanded with a second site at Carleton University. Since its expansion, the Amgen Biotech Experience has reached over 8,000 Canadian students and engaged over 100 Canadian teachers.

"Amgen Canada salutes all one million ABE participants around the world and is inspired by the commitment of the program's 4,400 teachers over the last thirty-four years," says Ugur Gunaydin, vice-president and general manager, Amgen Canada. "We are proud to be a part of this global community. In Canada, ABE is further enriched by our staff volunteers who share their personal career stories with classrooms and teachers."

Transforming Classrooms into Hubs of Discover

By turning schools into vibrant labs, ABE has democratized biotechnology by bringing the real work of science out of professional labs and into classrooms. It's giving students from various backgrounds the tools and confidence to dive into biotech, often for the first time. These hands-on experiences have opened eyes and minds to the possibilities that science holds from curing diseases to solving environmental challenges.

"Reaching the one million student mark with the Amgen Biotech Experience is a milestone we're really proud of," says Scott Heimlich, president, Amgen Foundation. "It's about partnering with teachers to show a million young minds that science is exciting and within their reach. We've always believed in the power of hands-on learning to spark curiosity and passion for science. I'm grateful to be a part of this journey and excited about the future possibilities ABE opens up for students."

This achievement isn't just about teaching kids how to use micropipettes or understand DNA. It's about showing them that science is for everyone and that their ideas and experiments can contribute to our world in meaningful ways.

"The Amgen Biotech Experience at University of Toronto Mississauga is such a unique program that nurtures interest in life sciences and the development of science investigation skills, feeding a critical talent pipeline," says Alexandra Gillespie, vice-president, University of Toronto and principal, U of T Mississauga. "The program allows high school students the opportunity to explore biotechnology in a supportive environment, giving them a window into future pathways in life sciences, including research and discovery."

Real Stories, Real Impact

Originating with Amgen scientists outreaching to local high school science teachers in the company's headquarters community in Thousand Oaks California, the ABE program has grown since 1990 to become a global program available at 27 selected locations in 16 countries.

In Canada, the program has expanded to two program sites. These sites are located at the University of Toronto Mississauga and Carleton University. Its growth reflects a shift in how science is taught and learned, moving towards an approach that's more inclusive, interactive, and impactful through its incorporation of research-grade equipment and a curriculum based on real-world science.

Take Yusra from Stephen Lewis Secondary School in Mississauga:

"Amgen has been a transformational experience that has illuminated a whole new world of genetics for me. We often learn theory and forget the true purpose of learning. Amgen made it real. It made the concept of experimentation, engineering, and becoming a scientist extremely attainable instead of a far-fetched idea. Genetics has always been fascinating to me, and the fact that I was able to use my knowledge from class and apply it during the genetic engineering process excited me beyond measure. It was extremely rewarding to see the fruit of my hard work in the form of a glowing red petri dish. To some, this may seem insignificant, but the red glow represents more than just genetically modified bacteria for me. It represents a future that I have the ability to change and improve by making changes on the microscopic scale for a macroscopic effect, and it's all thanks to Amgen for this truly wonderful experience."

Or this student quote provided anonymously in response to the question 'what will you remember in 3 years?' "…even though we didn't succeed, we got to do something that used to be done only in uni labs in the past. So, I would remember it as a very privileged experience if that makes sense. And if I end up pursuing biotechnology, I will look back and think 'wow that was the moment I decided I wanted to be a biotechnologist".

And take Jennifer, a teacher at a school in the heart of downtown Toronto who is "confident that students will remember the biotech material better than just about anything else in the Grade 12 course."

What Comes Next

Crossing the one-million mark is an incredible milestone, but for ABE and the Amgen Foundation, it's just the beginning. The Foundation has committed an additional $7 million dollars to continue the work of the ABE program, bringing its overall commitment to more than $60 million to date. The mission ahead is to continuously improve the program's impact, reaching more students, and igniting more sparks of scientific curiosity. The ABE labs are also available online on https://abe.labxchange.org/ in many languages, complementing the in-person experience and allowing this content to reach far beyond its current communities.

Join the Movement

As we celebrate this significant moment, we invite you to learn more about the Amgen Biotech Experience and the other free science education programs provided by the Amgen Foundation at www.amgenfoundation.org, because everyone needs science and science needs everyone.

About Amgen

As a leader in innovation, Amgen in Canada understands the value of science. With main operations located in Mississauga, Ontario's vibrant biomedical cluster, and its research facility in Burnaby, B.C., Amgen Canada has been an important contributor to advancements in science and innovation in Canada since 1991. The company contributes to the development of new therapies and new ways of using existing medicines in partnership with many of Canada's leading healthcare, academic, research, government, and patient organizations. To learn more, visit www.amgen.ca

