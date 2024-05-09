MONTRÉAL, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") today published the annual Summary of Oversight and Regulatory Activities of the Direction principale du financement des sociétés (AMF Corporate Finance) for the year ended December 31, 2023.

"In Québec, as in the rest of Canada and the United States, despite a strong performance by the stock markets, the pace of prospectus financings continued to slow in 2023," said Hugo Lacroix, AMF Superintendent, Securities Markets. "However, Québec companies proved resilient, managing to significantly increase the amounts raised in the exempt market."

After presenting a portrait of Québec companies' market capitalization and financing transactions, the summary sets out the AMF's key findings from its oversight activities and provides industry stakeholders with guidance on preparing regulatory-compliant offering and continuous disclosure documents.

As in previous years, the AMF also provides an overview of recent and ongoing regulatory initiatives, including projects to reduce compliance burden and address environmental, social and governance issues.

The last section of the summary addresses a diverse range of topics, including recent developments in connection with the regulation of cryptoasset trading platforms and the AMF's international work.

