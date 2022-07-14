American Express Canada and AIR MILES Encourage Collectors to Accelerate Rewards with Every Grocery Purchase

Featuring Miles accelerators on grocery, gas and food, alongside a suite of impressive benefits, the American Express AIR MILES Platinum and American Express AIR MILES Reserve cards help turn every purchase into a step closer to incredible rewards.

TORONTO, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - At a time when Canadians are feeling the impact of rising food and gas prices, American Express Canada and the AIR MILES® Reward Program are encouraging Canadians to make the most out of each trip to the grocery store with an American Express®† AIR MILES® Reserve or American Express®† AIR MILES® Platinum credit card. Both cards feature accelerators on grocery and gas purchases that allows collectors to earn Miles quickly and get them closer to a reward with every scan, swipe or tap of the card.

"There's no doubt many Canadians are feeling the squeeze of rising costs on their family budgets," said Anne Parkhill, Vice President, Consumer Products, American Express Canada. "Now more than ever, we understand that our Cardmembers want to realize the full value of their day-to-day purchases with products that allow them to maximize their earning potential while also offering rich and valuable rewards."

American Express and AIR MILES have been helping Canadians get more out of their everyday purchases for years. Across each of the American Express AIR MILES consumer credit card products, AIR MILES collectors benefit from a full suite of benefits that make every day more rewarding. From earning on every purchase, the ability to earn twice at AIR MILES partners, impressive category accelerators, travel benefits and more, American Express and AIR MILES are helping Canadians do more.

"Together with our partners at American Express, we are helping collectors turn their everyday shopping into unbelievable rewards through incredible earn opportunities, category accelerators and exclusive benefits that come with our cobranded credit cards," said Shawn Stewart, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "This summer, we're encouraging Canadians to take advantage of these benefits and ensure they are getting something back each time they are purchasing groceries and gas."

In addition to the category accelerators, collectors with an American Express AIR MILES Reserve or American Express AIR MILES Platinum credit card gain access to a full suite of card benefits, including:

American Express AIR MILES Reserve Credit Card

Earn 1 Mile for every $10 in card purchases at eligible stand-alone grocery stores, gas stations, and drugstores in Canada

in card purchases at eligible stand-alone grocery stores, gas stations, and drugstores in Earn 1 Mile for every $10 in card purchases at participating AIR MILES partners

in card purchases at participating AIR MILES partners Earn 1 Mile for every $15 in card purchases everywhere else

in card purchases everywhere else Exclusive Annual Companion Flight Benefit

Priority Pass – Worldwide Airport Lounge Access

Receive automatic AIR MILES Onyx® status

American Express Experiences including Front of the Line

$100,000 Travel Accident Insurance

American Express AIR MILES Platinum Credit Card

Earn 1 Mile for every $5 in card purchases, up to $30,000 annually, on eligible food and drinks (such as restaurants, coffee shops and grocery stores), and eligible gas & transit (such as ridesharing services and taxis) in Canada

in card purchases, up to annually, on eligible food and drinks (such as restaurants, coffee shops and grocery stores), and eligible gas & transit (such as ridesharing services and taxis) in Earn 1 Mile for every $10 in Card purchases everywhere else

in Card purchases everywhere else Annual Travel Redemption Benefit: Once per calendar year, when an eligible Cardmember uses Dream Miles with the AIR MILES Reward Program to book their first single flight or package vacation through airmiles.ca or vacations.airmiles.ca, they can get Bonus Miles equivalent to 25% of the net number of Miles used (up to a maximum of 750 Bonus Miles)

American Express Experiences including Front of the Line

Car Rental Theft and Damage Insurance

$100,000 Travel Accident Insurance

To learn more about these amazing card benefits and more, visit www.airmiles.ca/en/credit-cards/amex.

About American Express

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with American Express on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with nearly 10 million active collector accounts. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward MilesTM at more than 300 leading Canadian, global and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate their marketing activities and ROI. It's the only loyalty program of its kind to give collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations. For more information, visit www.airmiles.ca.

